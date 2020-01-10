Gill nets are the culprit
A new year brings a new season for steelhead on our local rivers. No one knows how long the season will be open — a week, a month or just long enough for everyone to buy their licenses and tags. ...
Adding insult to the situation, the Idaho Fish and Game Department has instituted the 28-inch rule again. That makes it nearly impossible to catch and keep a fish, given that most hatchery fish are not clipped to begin with and most are longer than 28 inches.
Meanwhile downriver, miles of gill nets are doing what they are designed to do, taking the biggest, healthiest, hardiest and most likely to spawn brood stock out of the system before they have a chance to reach the hatcheries or their spawning grounds. Year after year, run after run, the most virile spawners fall prey to gill nets, leaving only smaller, weaker, less-likely-to-spawn fish to carry on the genetic lineage.
The results to the steelhead runs have been devastating and obvious. Many male fish are now sterile. ...
The average size of the fish making it upriver has decreased. Weaker strains of smolts are making it through the life cycle in decreasing numbers and those that do make it are less likely to reproduce than their predecessors.
If the steelhead runs are ever to have a fighting chance to rebound, a better way of complying with the Native American treaties must be found than selectively harvesting the biggest and best before they can reproduce.
Dick Sherwin
Lewiston