Targeting citizens
Who are you going to shoot? That was the question posed to gun rights people when it suggested the Second Amendment was to defend ourselves from tyranny. Well, how times have changed, if you know what’s going on in Virginia.
I think we should be asking the same question of the anti-gun groups such as Mom’s Demand Action. ...
The governor in Virginia has threatened to call out the National Guard on the over 90 percent of county governments and sheriffs who are refusing to enforce the communist gun laws they say they will pass.
Has anyone noticed how the original intent to stop school and public mass shootings has been switched over to targeting good, peaceable citizens who own firearms with harassing regulations?
That’s because the laws being passed do not target anyone but people who obey the laws we had. Meanwhile someone intent on doing harm will not follow a single one of the new laws. ...
Has anyone noticed how the focus went from scary black guns to just everyday semi-automatic firearms? The anti-gun crowd seems unaware that ... a lever-action or pump-action can attain very similar rates of fire with some practice. It’s like a car’s automatic transmission vs. a stick shift. It just takes more work. ...
So after they get the semi-automatics, they will be after the manually operated guns. ...
Are Democrats trying to put a new criminal class in prisons to subdue a huge faction of the conservative vote?
Mike Dietz
Clarkston
Who wrote it?
What’s this? A Danny Radakovich letter (Jan.1) of 19 words?
His average eruption contains 220-plus words.
The content is the usual drivel and self-satisfied smugness, but he deserves credit for conciseness — unless Marty Trillhaase wrote it for him.
Bridger Barnett
Clarkston