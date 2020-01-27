Moving on
Is this the same Samantha “Sam” Skinner who was a former Regence employee? Did St. Joseph Regional Medical Center buy Sam Skinner to make its for-profit hospital look good and Regence BlueShield bad?
When investors invest in a business, they expect to get the most return on their investment by charging more and cutting jobs.
So, you won’t be seeing me at St. Joe’s.
I will be going to Clarkston’s Tri-State Memorial Hospital, Pullman Regional Hospital or Moscow’s Gritman Medical Center for local medical needs.
Wayne Wood
Lewiston
No good deed at all
A writer flayed Flora Teachman on Jan. 13 for answering his attack.
Offended, he complained: “No good deed goes unpunished,” perhaps expecting that Teachman was delighted that he flogged her for answering his attack.
Yack-yack Danny Radakovich (“gift horse”) concluded by opining that Teachman was not within “... 1,000 miles” of having him “figured out.”
Double-Y, though, has Teachman figured out, writing that having her letter printed is “ ... a big deal” to her. Hypocrite Yack-yack harangues Lewiston Tribune readers weekly.
As usual, Yack-yack’s screed was based on inaccuracies, contradictions and offering Teachman “...my next turn in letter publication.” That’s an empty promise.
Unless Yack-yack is now the editor of the Opinion page, he has no say about the order in which letters are printed. Yet double-Y audaciously calls it “ ... a genuine offer,” when it’s a transparent fiction.
“Good deed”?
My stomach hurts. Ow.
Bridger Barnett
Clarkston
Long time coming
The liberal Democrats started the impeachment proceedings before President Donald Trump was inaugurated.
Two months after special counsel Robert Mueller’s report was started, the FBI reported that there was no collusion. For 2½ years, nine liberal attorneys told Mueller there was no evidence.
Now, after six months of Ukraine corruption, there is no evidence on Trump’s part.
Ask Hunter Biden. Corruption? Who is president? Trump or Empress Nancy Pelosi?
For the past three years, the Democratic Party has blind-sided, harassed, backstabbed and undermined his administration.
In 2017, Trump’s budget for military was $639 billion.
On Jan. 12, Marty Trillhaase asked why is the state of Idaho broke.
The United State’s welfare programs is $12.1 billion.
Marty, this mess came about with President Lyndon Johnson and his Great Society. ...
President Barack Obama brought in socialism with socialized health care where my health insurance sucks. But if you are illegal, everything is free. If you are a citizen and damn lazy but a good liar, everything is free, also.
Howard Miller
Asotin
Paying Gallina
As a resident and taxpayer of Asotin County, I take issue with the handling of the case against Superior Court Judge Scott Gallina.
Whether he’s guilty or not, though I suspect he is, is not my issue. My issue is that we are paying this man his full salary while we are waiting for his trial.
If memory serves, his salary is more than $90,000 a year. That’s more than $7,500 a month folks.
Is this a stipulation in the employment contract at the state level? Would he be getting paid the same if he were charged with a DUI or embezzlement?
If so, then perhaps this needs to be re-examined and changed.
At best, he should be getting only a portion, say one-third, which would still be more than $2,500 a month, of his pay rate and thanking his lucky stars he’s getting that.
If found guilty, which I suspect he will be, is he expected to repay those funds he’s been getting? He definitely should in my opinion.
Sherre Polumsky
Clarkston
Said nothing offensive
Chris Alexander, shocked as you may be by my letter suggesting we need to find some alternative means, besides gill nets, to harvest steelhead, your five paragraphs of drivel make no sense at all.
There is absolutely nothing politically incorrect or disparaging toward Native Americans in my entire composition. I suggest you pull up your sensitive big boy pants and go scream and howl over your frustrations, like the rest of your liberal brethren.
Dick Sherwin
Lewiston