End the squabbling
I was amused that the Lewiston airport is concerned about competition from the Pullman-Moscow airport. The competition you should be worried about is the competition that has nearly killed your airport. The petty squabbling between the city of Lewiston and Nez Perce County over who is in charge is ridiculous.
Both of you should back off and let your new manager do his job.
As for competing with Moscow-Pullman airport; I can tell you that if you have regular direct flights to Boise, Moscow people won’t mind driving to the Lewiston airport. What we won’t do is fly to Salt Lake City and backtrack to Boise, any more than we will fly to Seattle and backtrack to Boise.
Right now it is faster to drive to Boise, take the bus or drive to the Spokane airport.
Helen Wootton
Moscow
Missing the boat
Abel Workman and others correctly identified several issues surrounding the plight of salmon, seeking to raise awareness on the depressed salmon runs by bringing attention to an ailing ocean. We have 9 billion people mostly concentrated in coastal cities without adequate waste management whose countries are using the ocean as a cesspool. ...
We’ve spent hundreds of billions of dollars on salmon, horribly disproportionate to the number of returning fish that used to migrate through Northwest rivers and streams by the tens of millions.
At the recent Clarkston salmon summit, attendees kept politics out. But, they all missed the boat in failing to address human commercial ocean fishing techniques, which are ripping fish out of the water at extinction rates, and instead fixated on dams. ...
The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization says globally, the number of overfished stocks has tripled in 50 years. One-third of the world’s assessed fisheries are currently being pushed beyond their ability to survive.
Ending synthetic gill net use is another good fix.
By substituting cotton or hemp nets, whales, turtles, porpoise, dolphin, etc., can free themselves by chewing through them. ...
Poor fishing techniques and practices can be addressed immediately and will not take years to accomplish as fixing the ocean would. ...
The good news is Earth will heal itself. The bad news is Earth doesn’t need no stinking humans. Nor do the fish.
But, right now indications are the world’s corporations prefer Earth as a smoking husk with no life. ...
Jim Roach
Moscow