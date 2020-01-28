Abortion is not safe
Abortion, although legal, is not a safe procedure. It’s a wonder we would even speak of safety when more than 50 million American baby boys and girls have been violently removed from their mothers’ wombs since abortion’s legalization.
Statistical data show abortions have not become safer for women since its legalization. Women continue to die from abortions as frequently as they did before abortion was legalized. Post-abortive women suffer serious negative emotional side effects because of their abortions and have an increased risk for breast cancer.
Margaret Sanger, a renowned eugenicist, founded Planned Parenthood. This explains why there is a higher proportion of abortions among minorities. Targeting specific races to reduce a population is genocide.
Abortion seems to be a symptom of a greater problem — hedonism. Hedonism is antisocial behavior that is all about self.
For example, Bernard Nathanson, National Abortion Rights Action League co-founder, led the effort to legalize abortion. Later, he admitted he misled Americans about back-alley abortions to get what he wanted.
He who formed us in the womb and made us in his image commanded: “Love one another.” Abortion is the antithesis of love; love means to want what is good for another. Abortion wounds all of society, especially women.
Although not honest, call abortion “safe.” Although the word has been abused throughout history, call abortion “legal.”
But never call abortion “good.” The God of Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob warns, “Woe to those who call evil good and good evil.”
Therefore, we pray to end abortion.
Kimberly McCullough
Pullman
Speak up
If we don’t speak against the National Rifle Association, are we speaking for them?
When the NRA won’t support common-sense restrictions opposing gun violence by speaking out against the use, sales or for removal of bump stock weapons, they don’t speak for us.
It is absurd for the NRA to support rifles with 50-round drum magazines, 33-round pistols and 15-round, 12-gauge and 26.1-inch-long shotguns, which are barely legal because an illegal shotgun is 26 inches long.
There is an AR 500 rifle using .500-caliber cartridges that “will kill any animal on Earth and disable a semi-truck.”
Of what use are these extremes? They are instruments just aimed at catastrophes.
NRA-supported AR-style assault weapons and high-capacity magazines belong with the military or law enforcement only. We need a balance in sensibilities: better background checks, domestic violence restrictions, red flag laws and mental health support.
These are not against responsible gun rights.
If we don’t speak out against the NRA, aren’t we agreeing with them?
Jim Hood
Lewiston