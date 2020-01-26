Striking out
Happy New Year. A big question for most of us is do we want more of the same or something different this year?
A recent story about striking miners in Kentucky quoted one miner’s wife as saying, “If a man’s word ain’t no good, he ain’t no good.”
Strike one: Our leader is a compulsive, shameless, self-serving liar. And anyone deserving the trust of the American people in any elected office, much less that of president, has to treat women with respect and as equals.
Strike two. He’s an un-American racist bully who bullies immigrants and their kids.
Strike three for the racism.
Strike four for child abuse.
Corporations, the super-rich, racists, and religious bigots have spent literally billions of dollars training us to hate and distrust one another, and sadly they have succeeded. Apparently they’ve also been assisted by Vladimir Putin and his Russian troll-hackers, who have used the internet and social media to poison our sense of ourselves as a unified nation.
Fellow white men in particular: Please turn off the TV for a moment. Consult your consciences. Talk to your wives and kids.
When “lib-tards” are blamed for all our problems, realize that’s more than half our nation: non-white Americans, LGBT’ers, disabled Americans, veterans, naturalized citizens, women, young people and poor people. You can’t lock us all up. You can’t expel us all. You can’t disenfranchise us all. And you can’t kill us all, no matter how many guns you have.
Chris Norden
Moscow