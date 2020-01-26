GOP wants a king
Republicans need to consider what a Senate trial with no witnesses and no documents means for America. If the Senate refuses to review witness testimony and documents, it will be refusing to participate in its mandated duties to perform checks and balances of the executive branch; responsibilities clearly outlined in our Constitution.
If the GOP refuses to have a fair hearing of the facts, it will be refusing to perform not only its responsibilities to be a check on the executive, but, in effect, taking a sharpie and blacking out the impeachment clause of the Constitution in addition to the majority of Article I of the Constitution.
If President Donald Trump’s undisputed crimes aren’t impeachable, nothing is.
What are Americans to do if the GOP simply refuses to honor its constitutional mandates? What happens when the entire GOP decides that there is no impeachment clause or Article I of the Constitution?
Often we’ve joked that today’s GOP doesn’t want a president; it wants a king.
But if you take a closer look at what it lobbies for and how it behaves, it’s not a king it wants. Even kings are accountable to a parliament. Today’s GOP wouldn’t stand for the checks and balances a parliament has over a king, not in a million years.
What today’s Republicans want is a dear leader; someone who is not only above the law, but is the law.
That’s how far today’s GOP has fallen.
The problem is they’re taking the nation down with them.
Brian Rhoades
Genesee
Dugger erred
In his debut Jan. 19 column, Marvin Dugger offered some “fantastic truths” about Donald Trump’s presidency. Quite a few of those are falsehoods.
Trump’s economy has grown by 3 percent in only two quarters with an average of 3.2 percent. Coming out of the Great Recession, President Barack Obama had nine quarters above that level, averaging 3.8 percent. The economy is now slowing. The free market journal, The Economist, predicts 1.6 percent for 2020.
The stock market is setting records, but will Trump ever match Obama’s 182 percent increase for the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq at 250 percent? The Dow Jones doubled under Obama.
Obama created 7.4 million jobs in his last three years, but Trump, according to Forbes, has created only 6.2 million. The 7 million figure that Dugger unwittingly takes from Trump includes the last quarter of Obama’s term.
Manufacturing jobs were up during Trump’s first two years. Now this sector is in recession, losing 1 percent in 2019.
Trump once boasted he had created 45,000 coal mining jobs, but the actual number in three years is 1,900.
Obama brought down unemployment to 4.7 percent, and that included substantial reductions in African American and Hispanics rates as well.
Contrary to Dugger’s claim, the GOP tax cut is working only to create $1 trillion deficits. Obama brought the budget deficit down from 10 to 3.2 percent. It is now 4.6 percent and The Economist predicts 5 percent for 2020.
Dugger should double check his figures next time.
Nick Gier
Moscow
Agrees with Little
Gov. Brad Little was right when he told the Idaho Guides and Outfitters Association that removal of the four lower Snake River dams would not be on the table for discussion.
He had good reason to make this statement because two of the dams that are a major contributor to warm water and diminished wild fish runs are Dworshak and Hells Canyon.
Dworshak National Fish Hatchery was built to supply the native fish runs lost to the North Fork of the Clearwater and support additional fish lost to the Snake River dams. It does supply more fish than the loss from wild spawning. ...
The other dam is Hells Canyon, which again has no allowance for fish passage.
I don’t believe we have a large hatchery on the Snake River other than those provided by the Nez Perce Tribe. That is why Oregon is against reauthorizing Hells Canyon dams until the fish passage question is addressed. Again the dams warm the water of the Snake.
I respect the outfitters association’s desire to bring more wild fish to the rivers, but I don’t believe any of them have experience with the fish runs on the Snake and Clearwater in the ’50s and ’60s. ...
I fished on the Snake from Wawawai to Steptoe Canyon during that time. ... There were fewer fish in the river then than there is now. ...
Why not just quit trying to destroy what my generation has built for the benefit of many vs. the few.
Marvin Entel
Clarkston