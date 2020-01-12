Done with GOP
Tucked in among the Christmas cards was the 2020 membership document from the Idaho Republican Party. Normally, I would not be writing about political fundraising from my party as the letters contain the usual summary of goals and accomplishments relating to Idaho.
This letter with its name calling and labels focused more on protecting the president than on Idaho issues.
I have two problems with the content of that letter.
One is that moving the focus to federal politics takes the spotlight off what we in Idaho can be doing for Idaho. Local, state and federal divisions of government exist for a reason. When the Idaho Republican Party devotes more time and effort to making this about the president than about the issues that affect our great state, it diminishes state government and opens the door wider to a centralized federal government.
My second problem with the letter is that as a GOP grandma, I find the name-calling and the labeling repugnant. It says you don’t have a coherent set of policies so you have to engage in ad hominem attacks.
I was not raised that way and I did not raise my kids that way. Had my children engaged in the kind of language I see coming from my party, they would have been put in “time out” so fast their shoes would have been left on the floor.
The messaging coming from my party no longer reflects my Idaho values.
This GOP grandma is done.
Mary Ollie
Bonners Ferry
Work on America
It seems presidential wannabee Nancy Pelosi is trying to push her will on the American people again by limiting presidential power.
They seem to think Congress can act enough to keep us safe. I, for one, don’t think Congress could get it done when the situation demands fast action.
You only have to look at their past track record to see what our Congress acts like.
Members of Congress work only for personal gain, not the good for the people of America.
This is a very stupid idea by a wannabee president.
We need to get out of foreign affairs, cut all the apron strings to these crazy countries and bring everything home to work on a greater America. Let them fight it out among themselves.
Congress won’t let this happen because it has too many strings attached for personal gain.
Let’s bring everything home and work on a greater America.
Abel Workman
Weippe
Made to feel welcome
As a girl just starting out on her transition into the woman she always knew she was, I would like to thank everyone in Clarkston and Lewiston for being so accepting and nonjudgmental of people like me who dare to be different.
My wife and I moved to Clarkston back in October last year to escape a community where it was an accepted fact that I was fair game for physical assault. Our experience in this area is like comparing chalk to cheese. I know at this stage of my transition, I am not at all convincing. But not one person apart from a second look has even questioned my appearance.
Gina and I feel that moving into this area was a great move and we would both like to thank every reader for the acceptance and feeling of inclusion that we both now feel.
To the store owners and their staff at the places I shop, many thanks for taking the time to call me ma’am instead of sir. It is very much appreciated.
Extra thanks to the lady at the grocery store in Clarkston Heights who went out of her way to give me a big welcoming smile when I first visited back in November.
Jennifer Walker
Clarkston
Remembering Larsen
My wife and I were saddened by the New Year’s Day passing of New York Yankee pitcher Don Larsen, who hurled the only perfect game in World Series history. Larsen accomplished this great feat against the Brooklyn Dodgers on Oct. 8, 1956, throwing just 97 pitches. He had three balls on only one batter.
There have been only 23 perfect games in baseball history.
Larsen broke into the big leagues in 1953 and retired in 1967, pitching for eight clubs.
His career marks included an 81-91 won-loss record in 412 games, starting 171. He pitched 1,549 innings, striking out 849 and walking 725 with an earned run average of 3.78.
In 1962 with the San Francisco Giants, he played against his former team, the Yankees, in the World Series, facing the Yanks in three contests, winning Game 4 in relief.
In September of 2018, my wife and I visited the Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, N.Y., where we saw the famous photo of catcher Yogi Berra leaping into Larsen’s arms after the final pitch.
Larsen was 90 years old.
Richard Meyerhoff
Lewiston