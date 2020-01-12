It’s called rape
The Tribune’s Michael Wells wrote: “(Michael) Culletto then had nonconsensual sexual intercourse with the 14-year-old victim ...”
I’m very confused by what Wells meant. ...
The legal definition of rape is “sexual assault initiated by one or more persons against another person without that person’s consent.” If she did not consent, it’s rape. I’m not sure why we still continue to use the term “nonconsensual. ...”
The statement should read: “Culletto then raped the 14-year-old. ” Now you’ve stated what really happened. ...
Second District Court Judge Jay Gaskill determined that the rapist, Culletto, had a “... terrible breach of faith” given his relationship with youth in the past. Somehow, that absolves him from his actions. If he has worked with children in the past, then he should know what not to do. ...
Instead he chose to intoxicate an underage girl and rape her, despite his “relationship with youth in the past.”
Gaskill then goes on to say, “I hope you understand the consequences of one night’s act.” This sounds very familiar, almost the same exact argument was applied to Brock Turner, when his father said that his son (the rapist) should not go to prison for “20 minutes of action.” There were never any consequences for Turner, and now there are no consequences for Culletto. ...
We don’t want to label someone for the rest of his life, but when the choice matches the actions we need call it for what it is. ...
Culletto is a rapist.
Kayla Burke
Clarkston
Shock wore off
I wrote a few months ago about being thankful for having cancer, and that has not changed. However, the shock and novelty have worn off and since coming to the well-informed decision not to pursue radioembolization (TARE-Y90), my only treatment option, reality has hit.
Despite my intentions and hopes to travel, be fearless in making art and volunteering, not much has changed.
I learned waiting and worrying about the next appointment, lab results or insurance company approvals and doing research used up my mental energy and time daily.
Depression, anger and patience with others is a struggle. Energy levels and internal goings-on are constantly fluctuating. I also learned that while my friends and family are still supportive of my decision, people don’t know what to say or ask me. ...
They are trying to help, but my cancer and medical issues are not the same as someone else with cancer. I also have stopped answering the question “how are you?” in more than three or five words unless I know for sure they really want the truth. ...
Finally, I have had my faith questioned, which is actually something a real friend would and should do. However, if I tell you that I am a sinner saved by grace through faith in Jesus, than please be respectful and believe me. ...
My confidence in facing death because I know where I am going should be evidence I know I will be in heaven. And for that, I am most thankful.
Rachel Liapis
Lewiston
Comforted by star
Thank you to the Clarkston Lions Club once again for the very comforting star on the Lewiston Hill.
Although I’ve now been in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley for more than 21 years, the home where I moved from is on the northwest side of Washington.
So the first year that I’ve lived here and ever since, the star and the cross have given me much comfort. It just felt like God followed me here. Of course, He was here all the time.
We knew no one else here at the time, but now have so many wonderful new friends.
I’ll be sending my donation in to the Clarkston Lions Club and hope others will show their appreciation and donate as well.
Darlene Plant
Clarkston