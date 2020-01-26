Shame on Trump
Everyone has their opinion, but I’ve noticed that “birds of a feather flock together.”
Michael Claffley from Orofino, I believe President Donald Trump is in the situation he is in because he can’t seem to admit when he is wrong.
Bribery is not a virtue and it has no place in the leadership of a great country.
Let’s stop and think for a minute who he, the president, tried getting away with bribing — a newly elected younger man from a small nation. He is overshadowed by a powerful Russia, which is always looking down its neck and had previously tried to overtake his country.
Of course, Ukraine needs all the help it can get and our president knew he had them over a barrel.
Ukraine could hardly refuse our president’s request. So shame on our “King Donald” Trump.
And that’s my opinion because it’s dishonesty that will take our great country down.
P.S.: From what I’ve read, Ukraine still hasn’t been paid the money promised them. Why?
Darlene Plant
Clarkston
Crony capitalism
There is absolutely no way to justify the crony corporate capitalistic system dominating this country, perpetuating wealth inequality, injustice, homelessness and all-around misery to the nth degree for all but the rich.
The system has produced scumbags such as billionaire Amazon owner Jeff Bezos who pits his human employees against bionic robots like something out of a scifi-porno flick, endangering not only the human employees’ health, but their lives as well. If the human workers fall behind their bionic counterparts, they are canned on the spot. And of course the labor laws of the crony capitalistic system condone this madness born of sheer lustful greed.
Although Bezos’ company slurped in more than $11 billion in profits in 2018, the greedy sloth paid not a singe farting farthing in taxes. President Donald Trump’s fat cats welfare program rewarded Bezos and others who reaped billions in profits ... with rebates in the millions for being smart enough to avoid paying taxes.
Meanwhile, the poor and needy were seeing their meager survival benefits being honed to next to nothing. ...
Bezos, Jeff Zuckerberg(Facebook) and Bill Gates(Microsoft) collectively possess more wealth than the combined wealth of more than 50 million Americans who find themselves on the lower end of the wealth totem pole. While the pornographic distribution of wealth in this country cries out for redress, the howling of the greedy filthy rich yammering and wailing about how they can’t afford to part with any of their farting farthings all but obliterates it. ...
Marco Munez
Clarkston
Three years and counting
President Donald Trump has occupied the White House for three years. Let’s tally the damages.
Trump lies on average 14.6 times per day. His total number of lies in office exceeds 15,500.
Business Insider reports Trump golfed at least 212 times while in office. Actual numbers are likely higher as he hides his golfing addiction from public scrutiny. He spends 20 percent of his time golfing, more than any president in history.
While Trump golfed, North Korea launched more test missiles in 2019 than it did during eight years of President Barack Obama’s administration.
Last year’s GDP growth hovered around a measly 2 percent. Remember Trump criticizing Obama’s 2.9 percent growth? Economic statistics show Obama outperformed Trump in every improvement category.
Agriculture collapsed under Trump’s punitive tariffs. Farm bankruptcies and suicides hit record levels.
Military suicides increased so fast some service branches had to stop normal operations to address the problem.
After four quarters of decline, U.S. manufacturing is officially in recession.
The Federal Reserve cut the prime interest rate three times last year to forestall stock market collapses. It keeps the economy afloat with daily multibillion dollar bank “repo operations.”
Trump’s White House press secretary gets paid $183,000 of your tax money every year. She has two drunk driving arrests and has never given a White House press briefing.
Finally, last year Trump started an unofficial policy of assassinating his foreign adversaries for “saying bad things.” He apparently doesn’t care that such political assassinations endanger Americans worldwide.
Paul Oman
Clarkston