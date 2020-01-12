Supports dams
Some things are being missed in discussing dam breaching.
The needs of the world for food have to be a significant consideration. Swine flu is devastating food sources in Asia. American family farms produce corn, soybeans, lentils, garbanzo beans and, of course, wheat.
Ten percent of all the wheat that leaves the United States for foreign locations goes through one of the four lower Snake River dams; 58 percent of all U.S. exported wheat passes through the Columbia/Snake River system.
Family farms feed the world now. But if it costs significantly more to transport their products, they will go out of business.
Railroads increased prices dramatically during extended lock closures. If you hand them a monopoly by eliminating dams, prices will skyrocket.
There is a shortage of truck drivers today, when there are three options for moving freight. If the range of options is narrowed down to only two, and those two are already inadequate, you’re not going to have a good outcome.
You can only put so many cars on the railroads.
The right cars are not where they are needed. Wheat requires Class A rail cars, which are in limited supply.
Non-dammed rivers have significantly fewer fish returns. Climate change, predation and over-fishing are affecting those fish, also.
Dam breaching won’t bring back fish. Fewer hatchery fish will result, making it more difficult for fishing guides — and for orcas.
Your opinions count. Email them to info@lsrdstakeholderprocess.org with the email subject line “draft LSRD report.”
Marvin J. Jackson
Port of Clarkston commissioner
Clarkston
Dismiss impeachment
House Democrats’ articles of impeachment are inconsistent with the Constitution and therefore unconstitutional.
I have two books on the Constitution of the United States:
l “The Constitution of the United States” by Thomas J. Norton.
l “ An Exposition of the Constitution of the United States” by A. O. Wright.
An impeachment by the House only brings the case before the Senate. The Senate shall have sole power to try all impeachments.
Impeachment is for treason, bribery and high crimes and misdemeanors.
The Senate must exercise its own discretion as to what constitutes these high crimes and misdemeanors. ...
The House Democrats’ articles of impeachment are incoherent. ...They are not even crimes at all. They are therefore invalid.
You talk about obstruction of justice, abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. The House Democrats obstructed the Constitution.
There should be no trial in the Senate. The House Democrats have no case.
Drop the hammer down. This is over.
It should be dismissed. It’s invalid and unconstitutional.
Read your Constitution. The House Democrats are trying to trash it.
So House Democrats, hold on to your “articles of ego” which are DOA in the Senate. You should be ashamed of yourselves. I have never seen such a blatant mockery of justice and our Constitution.
There should be no trial. The Senate should move to dismiss.
P.S., I can’t wait to vote for President Donald Trump again.
Michael Claffley
Orofino
Where’s the wall?
At least two years ago, there was a booth set up at the Dogwood Art Festival at Lewis-Clark State College where money was collected for a “nice” (quality) veterans wall, which the attendant said was going to be built at the park near the river behind the Quality Inn.
Money was accepted and members of the public were encouraged to provide the name of one or more veterans from the valley to be placed on the wall.
To date, there has been no further information (that my family knows of) provided about the status of the wall, which was never built.
I recently contacted the office of Veterans of Foreign Wars at 1443, 15th St., in Clarkston, but the call was not returned.
And when I dropped by the building several times, nobody was there, even during specified hours.
I’m wondering what happened and whether the memorial wall will still be built.
Surely this worthwhile project is something the public would get behind, with assistance in advertising by KLEW-TV, KRLC (which routinely honors veterans), and the Lewiston Tribune. I’m sure many would be willing to give or to collect money to fund the project.
A nicer memorial wall could also possibly be constructed at Vineland Cemetery in Clarkston to honor our veterans.
Ronda Granlund
Clarkston