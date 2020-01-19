Cruel to animals
Cruel and unusual punishment? Yes, I witnessed such treatment, inflicted as well on some very fine and unfortunate animals. This occurred at the Nickerson family ranch home, in the area known as Upper Fords Creek in Clearwater County on Nov. 12.
The raid and seizure of all property was ordered by Prosecutor Clayne Tyler and executed by Sheriff Chris Goetz. Idaho State Police also assisted, with K-9 and SWAT teams, as well as sniper personnel — approximately 30 enforcement people.
The Nickerson Christian family farm housed chickens, goats, sheep and five Great Pyrenees sentry dogs. The Nickersons were lied to, causing them to be absent from their home when the property was seized and surrounded by law enforcement.
Animals were abandoned and left to fend for themselves. ...
The totally normal barking of the dogs was met by enforcers attacking them with toxic pepper spray, even clubbing and possibly Tasering them. ...
Now, some may ask: What other options did law enforcement have?
Perhaps Goetz could have asked the Nickersons, camped about only a half-mile from their seized property, to send a couple of their young adult members down to the farm to rescue the traumatized animals. ...
The day following the brutal siege, the Nickersons were informed they had just a few hours to remove their abandoned, abused animals, which they did, working well into the night. I was there.
The still-traumatized dogs would not load into my rig, and so the Nickersons had to walk them some miles to safety.
Patrick Johnson
Kamiah
Playing dam politics
Obviously, the recent dam removal presentation was politically motivated.
Uniting eastern and western Washington will not improve our region if the lower Snake River dams are removed. We must focus on attacking obvious symptoms of population growth. ...
Returning the salmon population to where it was 300 years ago is not a reality. Too many factors affect salmon and steelhead run populations.
Many of the uncontrolled facets are preying orcas, birds, sea lions, fish that prey on salmon and steelhead fry, river gill nets, outdated fish ladders, warming water, human population overgrowth and pollution, and massive international sein harvests by other nations, not just Snake River dams.
Panel stakeholders suggest our culture must take a hit to save electricity and fish. Our businesses and culture would be devastated. How would you feel about dam removal repercussions?
Switch to solar panels and wind farms, they say.
Where? How many? Is this a joke?
We need to tell Gov. Jay Inslee to focus on immediate problems in his own front yard. Why doesn’t the state increase Puget Sound salmon farms to feed orcas? ... Clean up the pollution mess created by population growth and sprawling construction in western Washington. ...
Why not replace outdated fish ladders with fish tubes and improve dam electric efficiency. Let’s try it on one dam.
Why aren’t we talking about breaching Bonneville Dam? Do Portland, Tacoma, Seattle and Everett receive electricity from this dam?
If dam removal is the plan, what’s the cost? We pay big time.
Dan Cease
Clarkston
Can’t trust Trump
As of Dec. 16, President Donald J. Trump has stood before the American people and told us 15,413 lies. Shortly after being sworn into office, a reporter asked him why he lied so much. His answer was, “If I repeat it often enough, they will start to believe me.” His answer just proves that he thinks the American people are all stupid enough to believe all his lies.
After ordering the assassination of Iran Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani, Trump told us they had proof that there was an “imminent” threat to Americans. He and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo repeated this lie many times.
Trump changed his story about why they killed Soleimani three times in 48 hours.
First, it was an “imminent” threat. Second, it was Soleimani was planning to bomb the U.S. embassy in Iraq. The third lie accused Soleimani of planning to bomb U.S. embassies in four countries. All were lies from Trump and his toadies. They have no proof of anything. They just decided to kill an Iranian general.
I’m not saying that Soleimani was not a really bad guy who deserved to die. He was responsible for the deaths of hundreds of American and coalition service members and wounding thousands more. The world is a better place without him.
I’m just saying that I want the truth about why the U.S. took him out.
Trump and his toadies have no credibility after lying to us for years.
Remember: 15,413-plus lies.
Joan Vanhorn
Lewiston