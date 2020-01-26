Case not proved
Two comments regarding the article purporting to show that single-payer health care plans are cheaper:
(1) The study leader said, “People who are saying that Medicare for all will cost more are not basing those statements on the evidence.”
Neither is he. Models are not evidence. They are, of mathematical necessity, simplified. The simplifications can have hidden effects on the outcomes. They are, at best, tools to help us pick apart complex systems to help in understanding. Still valuable, but not evidence.
(2) So far as I could tell from the article, all they modeled was cost. As we all know, health care has a human factors side that is critically important in health care.
Harried doctors chained to computers and on some silent time clock cannot give the health care they want to. As so brilliantly shown early in the last century in Charlie Chaplin’s movie “Modern Times,” humans are not machines, subject to unlimited attempts to make them efficient. It’s health care, not health processing, but saving money in health processing isn’t humane.
Maybe single-payer is better, but not because some model says it might be cheaper.
Judy Parrish
Viola
Misplaced priorities
Why are we sending millions of dollars to Ukraine in the first place?
Why are Empress Nancy Pelosi and Congressman Adam “sack of” Schiff not concerned about 148,000 homeless people in their great state of California, with the highest taxes and lowest math scores?
Why haven’t the brothers of Joe Biden, James and Frank, been mentioned? Apparently they have ties to HillStone International, a subsidiary of the huge construction management firm Hill International, and — let’s not forget — China and Romania. This is corruption at its best.
Many important things are not getting done because the Democrats have so much hate for our president and can’t focus on anything else.
Keep on praying, Empress Pelosi, for our president. In 288 days, your prayers will be answered.
I agree with you all. No one is above the law and no one is without sin.
Perhaps we all should study the Constitution, the Ten Commandments and the seven deadly sins.
May God bless this great country of ours and all who has served and still serve for our freedom.
Marge Lunders
Lapwai
Tear down this wall
Regence BlueShield and St. Joseph Regional Medical Center were both born locally in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley to make health care possible and affordable for us here in the valley and surrounding communities.
When I returned to this community in the early 1980s to practice medicine, there was no radiation center or oncologist. Patients who needed those services journeyed to Spokane, if possible, often with considerable hardship.
My father required radiation therapy in those years.
My mother and father lived in a cheap Spokane motel on peanut butter and jelly sandwiches for six weeks. It bought him another decade of enjoyable life.
A local surgeon, Kenneth Judy, M.D., and many others donated countless hours along with the community to create a local radiation center and to bring in a team of world-class oncologists. It was accessible to all. Judy had recognized that many of our citizens could not afford the journey to Spokane.
In the end he made a big difference to us.
Now our community is disrupted in an economic clash. A wall has been built around St. Joseph Regional Medical Center and many of us will not be able to make the journey to Spokane for radiation or oncology services when our number is called.
Tim Trottier, tear down this wall.
Do it for Ken.
Michael K. Parent
Lewiston
A day spent in service
The LC Valley MLK Jr. Day of Service and Idaho Human Rights Day Committee would like to thank everyone in the community who contributed to the day of service.
As a result of the community’s commitment, more than 180 people from the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley and beyond came out to help at 12 local agencies and organizations. This truly made Martin Luther King Jr. Day a day on and not a day off.
A special thanks to the large groups that participated, including the Lewis-Clark State College work scholars, Potlatch No. 1 Financial Credit Union, the Yellow Dog Flats and the many families and students who showed up.
In addition, the evening programming of music, dramatic readings about human rights and a panel discussion of the history of MLK Day in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley was attended by more than 70 people at the Lewiston YWCA.
The success of the service day is the result of the generosity of the community. The planning committee, consisted of volunteers from LCSC, YWCA, and Washington-Idaho Volunteer Center.
Leif Hoffmann
Lewiston