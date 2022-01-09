History repeating itself
Dateline: Aug. 6, 2008 — Russian armored forces have crossed the border into Georgia. The Georgian president requests assistance from his allies in the West to respond to the invasion.
The following quote has been attributed to American author Erik Qualman: “History repeats itself because nobody listened the first time.”
For those of us old enough to remember that date, you may recall another major event that occurred that day. China hosted the opening ceremonies of the Beijing Summer Olympics. While a major portion of the world’s attention was focused on Beijing, Russia struck.
Fast forward to today. Russia has established a threatening posture on the Ukrainian border and Beijing is, coincidentally, going to host the opening ceremonies for another Olympic Games on Feb.6.
Another quote, this one attributed to Canadian author Ronald Wright, states: “Each time history repeats itself, the price goes up.”
This is not a prediction, just an observation.
Mike Fischer
Nezperce
Twisting the facts
Who will deal with the prosecutors and police officers who lack integrity?
An officer who contacts a citizen must keep in mind the Fourth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution and Art. I, Sec. 7 of the Washington Constitution. There are rules.
The prosecutor — with help from his officers — takes any scenario, no matter how innocent, and compounds it.
He takes any innocent situation and puts his personal twist on it in order to present it to the court, which is nothing less than his own web of deception successfully deceiving our justice system’s safeguards.
The prosecutor’s job is to produce the truth, not his deceptions of the circumstances.
We must demand the truth.
How can anyone use the law in order to defend himself with the truth when the prosecutor and police together spin the truth into a deceptive representation created to deceive our court and the appellate court?
Senior Deputy Prosecutor Curt Liedkie is a manipulative person who takes everything out of context. He applies his own version of the law and procedures. He twists the law and introduces fabrications.
Someone please enforce the truth.
Kenneth J. Nelson
Clarkston
Biden bill is anti-American
President Joe Biden and woke Democrats are proposing anti-American legislation in their trillion-dollar infrastructure bill.
The Build Back Better Act bludgeons American child care with federal controls and a pro-LGBTQ curriculum.
Biden’s bill could prohibit funding to religious groups for refusing to hire homosexual or transgender teachers.
Christian leaders warn this bill will hinder religious freedom and the parents they serve. Religious freedom is guaranteed in the Constitution: Biden says: So what?
Any child care provider in any state could be forced to teach what woke Democrats demand to receive federal funds.
The bill replaces words such as “mothers” or “women” with pro-transgender phrasing such as “pregnant individuals.” No, men cannot be pregnant, breast feed or change their DNA. Woke Democrats are insane.
BBB gives millions to medical schools to design and implement LGBTQ doctor training.
Other funding for nationwide Democratic child care includes “implicit and explicit bias, racism, discrimination” and climate change.
That’s a lot of Marxism to force into the heads of children in their first five years of life.
Woke Democrats want to get their meat hooks into the minds of every kid in America from birth to age 5.
Woke Democrats did not write this bill for the good of children or parents. They wrote it to destroy capitalism, democracy and freedom. BBB is just a weapon to achieve those goals.
Attention “mama grizzly bears”: Do not let woke Democrats propagandize your babies. The only way to stop it is to vote wokeness out of office.
Jim Emmert
Kamiah
Honor White
I just heard about a wonderful idea for fundraising in memory of the late actress and animal lover, Betty White.
On Jan. 17, her birthday, White’s fans are donating money to local animal shelters in her name. What a lovely tribute to a delightful woman and tireless crusader for animal welfare.
I hope you join me in this charitable gesture.
Patrice Yeatter
Kooskia