Snake oil peddlers
Shortly after reading Glenn Greenwald’s Substack article on the histrionics and melodrama surrounding Jan. 6 (https://is.gd/mHS4TD), I found said histrionics in the Lewiston Tribune.
One form they took was a “the day democracy died” ad from an organization calling itself Purple Idaho.
Purple Idaho implies a promising blend of Red and Blue party ideas, but their ad is pure blue as evidenced by Greenwald’s piece as well as the Tribune’s own Associated Press articles covering Jan. 6, 2021.
I visited purpleidaho.org to find out more about them and found nothing but a claim to be made up of Idaho County residents. As of this writing, no officers, advisers or board members are listed on the About Me page — as one would expect from an ethical organization seeking the public’s trust.
Their Contact Us page is blank.
Apparently the Tribune’s ethics don’t include assuring readers that their advertisers aren’t snake oil peddlers — especially if what they’re selling is what the Alfords’ itching ears long to hear.
Idaho needs an outreach to its supermajority that wants “government by consensus” (Lewiston Tribune, Dec. 12). Purple Idaho is not that outreach.
Neither is the Tribune, about which more in my next letter.
Meanwhile, enjoy some Reason (magazine)-able takes on Jan. 6, 2021:
l “Don’t Make Every Day January 6.” (https://is.gd/a3Y8EJ)
l “Was the Capitol Riot Really the Opening Battle of a Civil War?” (https://reason.com/2022/01/06)
l “The Strategic yet Self-Defeating Hyperbole of ‘Democracy in Peril’ Journalism.” (https://is.gd/VXBtSO)
Thomas A. Hennigan
Asotin