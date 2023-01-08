Just recently, Spark-light has canceled Root Sports and SWX.
This is where we sports fans get the majority of the Seattle Mariner games, the Utah Jazz basketball (even though I am a L.A. Lakers fan) and the University of Idaho Vandals, now that the UI has a good football team. Also, SWX carries the Avista-NAIA World Series.
Please join me in making complaints to Sparklight so we can get these channels back.
Tony Bell
Lewiston
Obliviously obvious
As if it weren’t previously, it should now be obliviously obvious by the debacle taking place among the Republican Confederacy of Dunces in the House of Representatives, that Numnutz Kevin McCarthy and the other GOPer Nazis are totally inept, care nothing about the American people or their government, and will be nothing but an impediment to the government going forward.
The hysterectical (the spelling here is deliberate) historical spectacle they are making of themselves and the new Congress with their inept fumbling and bumbling in the name of “government” is so ludicrous it defies description.
That this insane clown posse should just forget government and adjourn to the nearest circus or zoo is a certainty beyond any miniscule shadow of a doubt.
Those are the only places where these goons are qualified to represent anything. If there.