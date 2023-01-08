Oversold
The Idaho Department of Fish and Game just sold almost 27,000 nonresident (over the counter) big game tags for the 2023 season on Dec. 1.
I will repeat that — Dec. 1.
Several 2022 seasons hadn’t even started yet, while other seasons hadn’t been completed
Fish and Game stated in a public meeting back on Nov. 15 that no seasons would be set until late March.
Please explain to me how tags can be sold four months earlier for the coming season (2023) and we have already let out almost 27,000 elk and deer tags.
Yet, we have no idea how many animals were harvested or how depleted the herds may be from the current season.
The March meeting has become a sham because the public is actually led to believe we have a say in setting seasons for these 27,000 tags already sold.
I would like to see the reaction from these nonresident tag holders when they hear that news.
This is irresponsible game management by Fish and Game, and is simply a “selling tags for dollars” program.
Idaho residents deserve better.
On Nov. 14, several public statements were made about “reopening” the 2022 season-setting process.
This process (four-month early tag sale) is exactly what we were talking about and asking the Fish and Game Commission to correct.
We haven’t gotten to the 2023 meeting yet, so it seemed only logical to ask for the 2022 seasons to be reopened.
Contact your state legislators and help us get better big game management.
William Samuels
President, Northern Idaho Whitetails Forever
Orofino
Musk is not bipolar
I was wrong. Elon Musk does not have bipolar disorder.
He does have abnormal brain development.
They say he is on the autistic spectrum and has attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, which is also a genetic neurological developmental condition.
Craziness does not have to be genetic.
It can be caused by nurture or lack of nurture.
Spoiled rich kids can have unrealistic notions of their own abilities and brain power. These delusions can lead to crazy actions, such as buying Twitter or trying to overthrow the government.
C. Edward Collins
Clarkston
