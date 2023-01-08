While promoting his new book, “Lies My Government Told Me,” during an interview on Joni Lamb’s show “Table Talk” (Daystar TV Network), Dr. Robert Malone said: “The data are clear (from all over the world) — the (COVID-19) vaccine is neither safe nor effective. The CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) has been hiding the data and is a politicized arm of the White House.”
Malone points to an excess mortality rate and says the COVID-19 vaccine weakens the bodies’ immune system. One result has been an uptick in cancers, even rare ones, or in cancers reappearing.
Malone believes the more injections a person receives, the worse the effect. He has been sounding the alarm as a whistleblower.
Malone mentioned Edward Dowd, a former equity portfolio manager for Blackrock, who has shared similar data as well in his book, “Cause Unknown — The Epidemic of Sudden Deaths in 2021-2022.”
During the interview, critical care physician and Front Line Critical Care Alliance cofounder Dr. Pierre Kory — who has testified before the U.S. Senate and has published his new book, “The War on Ivermectin: The Medicine that Saved Millions and Could Have Ended the Covid Pandemic” — was discussed.
The book notes Kory’s “plight to alert the world of ivermectin as a highly effective, life-saving, widely available” drug.
Lamb (interview found on censored.daystar.com) is quick to encourage her audience and to note that “God is bigger than any vaccine.”
She points people to him because he has the ability to heal anything.
Ronda Granlund
Clarkston
Divided States of America
The swamp dwelling robots in Washington, D.C., want to silence and take away our freedom from “We the People.”
Follow the truth. And expose all LGBT — as in liberty, guns, the Bible and truth.
Let’s go Brandon.
China Jo-Bama Biden, you spied, lied while people died and denied the American voice.
You can always judge parents by the way their children are raised.
Hmmm.
Empress Nancy Pelosi, you called off National Guard on Jan. 6, 2021.
Why? You have blood on your hands.
You knew via cellphones who was there and it was Antifa.
But yet, we have innocent people rotting in Washington, D.C., prisons.
Father Anthony Fauci, how much involvement did or do you still have with China and the virus?
Adam “sack of” Schiff, why on Earth do you still have a security clearance in the White House? With all the lies you told and are still telling, you are the biggest fraud in all of history.
FBI — fraud, fraud and more fraud. Defund all of it.
Thank you, Elon Musk.
There is no place in the Bible that claims “there are angels in hell.”
Hmmm.
Outside all the negatives, there is a positive coming — a “warrior,” who is not afraid of suffering and who will bring great strength and growth.
Refund all our police officers and those who protect and serve with back pay.
Defund the teachers’ unions.
Pay those parents who teach every day.
God bless America, land that “We the People” love.