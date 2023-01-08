Damage control
It’s hard to believe that doctors, nurses and other health care professionals are still trying to dig out from the rubble of misinformation dumped on them by irresponsible anti-vaxxers.
Damage control
It’s hard to believe that doctors, nurses and other health care professionals are still trying to dig out from the rubble of misinformation dumped on them by irresponsible anti-vaxxers.
Why is it is that these very same people, once infected and gravely ill with COVID-19, chose to seek help from the very people they maligned?
The answer lies in a psychological phenomenon known as cognitive dissonance, where logical thought and subsequent action fail to meet.
There is treatment for this mental state. And I sincerely hope these people avail themselves of it.
Our health care system has suffered enough.
Patrice Yeatter
Kooskia
Prager misses the point
Dennis Prager’s commentary about the cruelty of “leftists” who ban their relatives from Christmas gatherings was interesting.
But if you want to understand that behavior, you need to realize that voting choices are not the real issue.
For instance, when someone claims that his adult children stopped talking to him when he voted for former President Donald Trump, that can’t be the whole story, because our ballots are secret in this country. You don’t have to tell your children who you voted for. So why do it?
Many conservatives I’ve known (and lived with) had a habit of pontificating about everything that they hated about politicians. Also, “outrage” seemed to be encouraged by their favorite Fox News hosts.
I’ve noticed that many outraged individuals use derogatory names for politicians, which is really offensive to those who support those individuals. Maybe that’s the whole point, but it’s very rude and so unnecessary.
Talk about the food you are preparing, the sports teams you watch, the family members you’ve visited, your jobs, your travels, anything but politics.
And maybe your relatives won’t have to ban you from their family gatherings.
Jody Favre
Lewiston
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Sign up today and you'll never see this pop-up again!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.