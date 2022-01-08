GOP endangers America
If you say Joe Biden didn’t win the 2020 election, you are denying the legitimacy of America and our democracy. You’re telling a lie designed to weaken America.
Today’s Republican Party is the biggest threat America and democracies worldwide currently face.
America’s GOP has become the most anti-democratic force America has ever experienced.
America can no longer set a positive example in the world or promote democracy anywhere. We’ve lost our ability to be leaders in any category other than arrogance. This is the sole doing of the GOP.
Mitch McConnell has again announced there will be no agenda for the Senate minority party in 2022. The plan, clearly, is hurting America by destroying any possibility for American democracy to continue. This is a blatantly authoritarian, anti-democratic power grab based on identity politics, lies and misinformation.
Today’s GOP is anti-education because people who can think critically see right through its lies and immoral behavior.
America has slipped to 25th place in our status as a free and fair democracy. There are only 32 true democracies worldwide. Thanks to GOP’s attacks on America and our democracy, three nations we helped to establish democracies in after World War II are now ranked higher than the USA.
What happened on Jan. 6, 2021, was part of a coup that continues today. The “big lie” that Biden did not win the election is the excuse people use for ignorant and malicious behavior.
We can’t let GOP lies destroy American democracy and America with it.
Brian Rhoades
Genesee
Do it for Betty
On Betty White’s birthday, Jan. 17, everyone who can should donate $5 or more to the Lewis-Clark Animal Shelter in White’s name.
White was a true friend to neglected animals during her lifetime, and I can’t think of a more fitting tribute.
Brian Kolstad
Clarkston