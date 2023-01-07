Read it again
The Nov. 26 religion column by Michael Lamping quotes Ezekiel 38:10-11 concerning a people who have evil thoughts to invade a “land of unwalled villages.”
The Nov. 26 religion column by Michael Lamping quotes Ezekiel 38:10-11 concerning a people who have evil thoughts to invade a “land of unwalled villages.”
Lamping thinks this aggressive nation might be Vladimir Putin’s Russia.
In fact, Ezekiel is speaking of the “very same event” spoken of in Revelation, Chapter 20, where “after” 1,000 years, the threatening armies of Gog and Magog will surround the camp of the saints, but fire from heaven will destroy this menace.
That same Gog and Magog is mentioned early on in Ezekiel, Chapter 28, and the descending fire is mentioned in Ezekiel 38:22 and Ezekiel 39:6.
Of all the nations coming against future Israel, only one will be coming from the far north, the House of Togarmah (Ezekiel 38:6), located some 400 miles north of Jerusalem.
Lamping also mentions Joel, Chapter 2, where Joel, a prophet of Judah, warned that nation of the terrible judgment that would someday come upon it, not from Russia, but rather from the pagan Babylonians, unless Judah repents.
For present-day Israel, regathered in unbelief, there is also impending judgment. Jesus said that Jerusalem will be “surrounded by armies” and “there will be great distress upon the land, and wrath to this people” (Luke: 21:20,23).
Shortly after, the Lord Jesus will come to Earth in power and glory (v. 27).
Then the Israeli survivors will repent, accepting Messiah Jesus as their savior (Romans 11:26).
So, Mr. Lamping, I think you need to read your Bible a little more carefully and prayerfully.
Jim Holsinger
Grangeville
