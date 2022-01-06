It’s Brundage, not Vail
We have been loyal Brundage Mountain customers for years and we feel betrayed by the abrupt change excluding skiers from bringing their own food into the lodge.
When we purchased our season passes, it was with the understanding that we would enjoy the same experience of using the cafeteria like we always have. To alter this policy is a breach of a material part of the skier experience, and therefore a breach of contract and a bad faith betrayal.
Many ski areas provide a space for skiers to come in, get warm and eat a lunch they bring. In some places, there is a segregated space of brown baggers — but there is a space provided.
In contrast, skiers at Brundage are forced outside to eat their lunch in a cold parking lot. Many people turn on and run their cars to warm up, filling the air with carbon monoxide. This makes Brundage a poor environmental steward.
We do not like eating in a cold, exhaust-filled parking lot.
We urge Brundage to reverse this policy and allow people who bring their own lunch to eat in the cafeteria.
Brundage is part of the Indy Pass group. But unlike those other ski areas, it bans brown baggers from its cafeteria.
Keep Brundage real. Stop trying to become like Vail, Colo.
Tom Mumford
Pullman
It’s Christmas in Clarkston
Ho. Ho. Ho. City of Clarkston: You’ve been very good in 2021 so the city council just punched its tickets in the 2022 budget to burst into the new year adding five new administrative positions, bumped up the department heads’ salaries and, oh yeah, let’s increase the utility rates on the residents such as seniors and low-income.
All five council members said: “Hooray.”
And the mayor said, “Halleluiah.”
Now let’s go have a good Christmas party in the break room. I hope all had a very full night of sleep knowing they dined on the taxpayer’s dime — again.
Mayor Monika Lawrence offered up that lame excuse that COVID-19 responsibilities has been tough on staff. They’re overworked and they need to be competitive in the top salaried positions or they might leave.
To where?
I’ve spent years owning and operating a business, working for other local businesses and in state government operations so I’ve heard that tired old song and dance number. If these are permanent positions, how is the city going to afford them in the years after COVID-19?
All too often, once they are added as a budget line item, they rarely go away.
Now maybe the city officials are privy to some up and coming surge of corporations coming into Clarkston whereby the population will surge with good-paying jobs and new tax revenues that will blossom into a vibrant future.
At present, Clarkston’s population is stagnant and has been for some time. COVID-19 deaths have impacted that further.
Mike Petrusky
Clarkston