Updated: January 5, 2023 @ 4:17 am
Imagine realizing after a lifetime of years that you are living as a robot, programmed by other robots who call themselves your teachers, pastors, family and peers.
External programming is amped incessantly in the media and impossible to escape. Certainly, you have some limited benevolent programming. But other programming is glitchy with incomplete logic sequences that can only lead to dubious outcomes. Garbage in, garbage out (GIGO).
Even the best programming is still programming. A robot is still a robot — until you aren’t.
The unprogrammed glare of awareness comes. Shining a light on the mechanization of your robot life erases corrupt files and allows a void that is quite uncomfortable at first. But a space free from the influence of others is a space of true freedom.
That is where you find what you sincerely hold as values and what you genuinely think. You possess discernment. And discernment is your superpower because everybody knows that robots can only believe what others tell them to believe.
Janet Marugg
Clarkston
Poor impression
C.B. Waldrop: Although it is difficult to form grammatically correct sentences using the preferred nongender pronouns for some, it makes a world of difference in making those persons feel comfortable and, more importantly, respected.
To refer to the request or language as “stupid” only makes you look rather uneducated and unkind, which I’m hoping you are neither.
Mary Hites
Lewiston
Wasting time
House Republicans have left no doubt that their first priority as the new Congress convenes will be to investigate Hunter Biden.
And there is no doubt in my mind they will find lots of wrongdoing by a drug addict with money and influence. What is doubtful, however, is that they will put any effort into the wrongdoings of their idol, former President Donald Trump.
As a voter, I would much prefer my representatives put their time and energy into something that matters. Addressing the drug problem afflicting people like Hunter Biden would be time better spent than devoting valuable resources to a case with an entirely predictable outcome. Political revenge, however, is the way of the world in Washington, D.C.
The investigations into Trump no doubt contain elements of revenge. However, they also serve another important purpose. Assuring that no future president is able to abuse the law like Trump did is a valid reason to get the Department of Justice involved.
But unleashing the full power of Congress on a crackhead is an obvious political ploy, a distraction and a diversion from official duties as well as a waste of valuable time.
Mike Ruskovich
Grangeville
