Backs Tribune
This is in response to Dec. 20 letter written by Liz and Jerry Chavez.
First off, I agree with what was written. I have read different Idaho newspapers and I consider the Lewiston Tribune to be by far the best.
I have known the Alford family for most of my life as they are great family friends. I know the Tribune and the Alford family have done a great deal of positive community service in Lewiston and other surrounding areas. Much of this is unpublicized.
After all, some the best baseball players to come from this valley are Tribune Tiger alumni.
If I had one wish, though, I would like the Tribune to let me win the football forecast one time.
Please support the Lewiston Tribune.
Tony Bell
Lewiston
Undermining free speech
Free speech and the rights to assemble and to petition government for redress of grievances honor the inalienable rights of citizen to challenge their government’s actions. So it is, also, with the city of Lewiston.
The current issue of a mask mandate is a case in point. Those who oppose masks have a fundamental right to petition the city council to adopt their point of view. I have respected that right by personally attending the meetings so the mask opponents could look me in the eye and I could better appreciate their perspectives. Having heard them out, I don’t agree with them and they are free to hold me accountable. That is how it is supposed to work.
The city staff is currently proposing a city code that will continue to require city residents to get a permit to exercise these fundamental rights if 25 or more persons are involved. A permit will be issued only if the police chief and the public works director decide the assembly will not interfere with pedestrian and traffic flow, and if the assembly pays for liability insurance and holds the city harmless.
These requirements ignore the cost (at least $200) and possible unavailability of insurance, the fact that a single delay of a pedestrian or vehicle can trump our rights to assemble, speak and protest and the irony of holding harmless the government whose conduct we are protesting.
We can do better.
John Bradbury
Lewiston