Looking ahead
Turning 65 on Dec. 1 was truly exciting to me.
I look forward to the promise and even the challenges that 2022 has to offer. The upcoming birth of my fourth grandchild in June will be a highlight. I am filled with such joy at the prospect of holding that new life in my arms.
Gifts and challenges are presented with each passing day. I hope to face the challenges with grace and dignity while embracing the gifts.
Spending time with my amazing mom and visiting family and friends near and far are priorities. I look forward to the day my significant other can retire and we are able to travel together.
The raise in Social Security will allow me to play bingo with my mom more often. I look ahead with hope.
Colette Hoffman
Lewiston
Flu is back
We have influenza again after two years of no flu cases.
All of a sudden, it’s back.
Wonder what mandates will become of this new virus. Riddle me that answer.
The government mandates are a form of socialism that follow our administration’s policy so that they take total control of U.S. working class people.
We need to have term limits that are very short and rid of these idiots.
Abel Workman
Weippe
Grandmas have needs, too
I have an idea. ...
How about a new granny baby shower?
It would be an opportunity for friends and family to share in the big event.
I have seen a grandma who saw the event with gloom — old age coming on. Not good.
It is a chance to increase your realm, not get ready to konk out.
Doing a new granny shower could be such fun. How many of us have drooled over the darling dresses for new babies and must leave them at the store? ...
New grandmas have needs. Some could be:
l Brag book — of course.
l A simple nursery rhyme book to read to baby while all cuddled up.
l A couple of extra blankies.
l Some rattles.
l A lap protector (in case of accident).
l A music producer.
l Information about or a start of a college account for grandma’s loose change.
l Some darling little dresses or cute little boy clothes.
l A simple baby care book where the information could be quickly found.
l Baby spoons and sippy cups.
l Bibs, of course, could be enhanced with new one’s name. ...
l A special rocker and rocking cradle. ...
l Burp towels, of course.
l Maybe a cake made in the shape of a rattle....
l A car seat.
l A camera or grandma could take pictures with her cellphone.
l A basic set of bathing accessories. ...
A grannie shower would be such fun and ... it would create a happy memory.
Jaqueline Picard
Clarkston