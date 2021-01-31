Mollifying bullies
During the past four years, I’ve heard enough lies to last several lifetimes. I value diversity in politics. ...
I expect fair-and-square journalism, but there is no balance when one side is weighted with lies.
The Lewiston Tribune’s job is not to mollify the fake news faction, but to follow its commitment “to ethical, factual ... relevant coverage of news and events.”
To that end, lies are not acceptable The Trib’s “shake-up” is like giving candy to bullies in the vain hope of avoiding another back alley bruising.
Conservative columnists should be fact-checked and edited for bogus statements before press time. The tragic consequence of uncorrected lies was the spectacle we witnessed on Jan. 6.
Paid political columnists should have qualifying expertise and an ethical obligation to anchor opinion on facts before adding the embellishments of experience, observation, values, etc. (Richard Eggleston’s premiere was a disjointed ramble. And Dennis Prager? Yuck. I don’t want a Fox facsimile channeled to my newspaper.
Interestingly, noted conservative writers George Will and Kathleen Parker became Trump-thumpers — and the holdout, Marc Thiessen (who helped inquisitive minds explore conservative thought) bailed after the Jan. 6 debacle.
The cartoon that prompted the Trib’s retreat from a respected forum was intended to illustrate that our quiet corner is not reflective of problems elsewhere. Lies are not educational. I understand that Lisa Benson and Michael Ramirez serve as counterpoints to Mike Luckovich and David Horsey (and I love Patrick Dugan) — but A.F. Branco can be gone. ...
Shelley Dumas
Grangeville