I have watched with interest the right-wing uproar over the finding of classified documents at some of President Joe Biden’s locations. The efforts of the right-wing to conflate what has happened with Biden and what went on, and is still going on, with former President Donald Trump are pretty dumb, for several reasons:
l The last time I checked, Trump had possession of around 300 documents he was not supposed to continue possessing, whereas Biden has, to date, 25-to-30.
l The right-wing is trumpeting (no pun intended) about why there was no search warrant for Biden but there was for Trump at Mar-a-Lago. Well, if you watch the news and can understand English, you would have seen that Trump fought for a year or more to hang onto the documents to the point that a search warrant had to be obtained whereas Biden and his wife voluntarily executed written consents to allow searches of their properties, thus eliminating the need for a warrant. Even the dimmest of intellects should understand that.
l When the documents were found at Biden’s properties, they were turned over to the authorities, whereas Trump claimed the documents belonged to him, which they didn’t, and fought to hold on to them. The two situations could not be more different. ...
I don’t understand why either of these guys have any of these documents in the first place. ...
I am a bit disappointed Biden is in this situation because, unlike Trump, he understands governance. ...
Danny
Radakovich
Lewiston
Letter was not printed
Nathan, you are no Alford.
I wonder if this letter will be printed.
In 1952, I became a legally naturalized citizen. I have had the wonderful privilege and opportunity to have my previously submitted letters printed by the Lewiston Tribune in their Opinion section.
Thank you for that.
Several weeks ago, I wrote another opinion letter to tell the truth and explain the painful facts that, in my opinion, should cause our business competitors to carry mental burdens as their behavior that aided to the crucifixion and demise of our more than 70-year-old locally-owned family business.
I adhered to the 250-word limit.
But my letter was not printed and I was informed it would not be printed due to existing opinion policies confirmed by editor-publisher Nathan Alford.
Are there now, compared to the past, new bias rules that have been implemented by the present Lewiston Tribune’s editor-publisher to decide which letters are printed on their Opinion page?
Or is it simply not what you know, but who you know?