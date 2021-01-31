Got the shot
My wife and I were surprised to receive the call to get the COVID-19 vaccination, Part 1, this past weekend.
Tri-State Memorial Hospital was well organized. The flow of people was steady and injections were done quickly.
It’s funny that they asked why we chose to take the shot. Its seems like not wanting to die would be reason enough.
Kudos to Asotin County Public Health and Tri-State. I’m glad our county runs so well.
When the New York Times focused on another rural Washington state county, it should have been Asotin County.
Gary Namie
Clarkston
Skip it
Why is it so hard for some people to differentiate between news and opinion?
Editorial cartoons and letters to the editor are not news, and any suggestion that they should be fact-checked is just ludicrous, in my opinion.
The Opinion section of the Lewiston Tribune is the place for people to express their opinions. Opinions may be total nonsense, but that is why they don’t appear in the news section.
Brian Rhoades objects to the plan to pay for “opinions they know to be factually inaccurate.”
If it’s an opinion, it doesn’t have to be accurate. Everybody has a right to his opinion. They can’t force you to read it or to believe it.
So if you only want to read factual news in the Tribune, just skip the Opinion page. It won’t go away, but you’ll feel better if you ignore it.
Jody Favre
Lewiston
Take one for the team
The sun is getting a little higher in the sky these days. If you get in the right spot, sun shining without a cold wind, it almost feels like spring time. It won’t be long until the crack of the bat and pop of a fast ball hitting the catcher’s glove ring out again. Baseball’s new season brings hope.
America and baseball have a long and enduring relationship. There are many terms from baseball that are part of our everyday vernacular. Hit a home run: to succeed at something. A ball park figure: an estimate or guess. Touch base: to talk briefly to someone. Out of left field: suddenly from an unexpected source or direction.
This is an important season for our country. We need to get back on top in the world standings where we belong. We have been through some tough times lately, but things are looking up.
Let’s all pull together as a team and get our country back on track. The first thing we have to do is get this damn virus under control. Wear a mask, social distance, get vaccinated and do what it takes to protect yourself. But more importantly do what it takes to protect your family, your friends and your teammates.
So, it’s time to step up to the plate and take one for the team. This is going to be a great season. Let’s work hard, play hard and knock it out of the park.
Chris Dahmen
Pullman
Moment of conscience
About 75 years ago, the world learned of the horrors of the Holocaust. This horror has been the quintessential example of man’s mistreatment of man.
Today, the Chinese Communist Party runs concentration camps for ethnic minorities. The horrors in these camps include forced sterilization, slave labor and forced resettlement of their children into Han Chinese families.
Anyone older than 50 today has at one time lamented the decision of the U.S. government to not do more to save those tortured in Nazi death camps. Yet today, faced with the same situation, the Biden administration is going to turn a blind eye to this.
Slavery has been outlawed in the USA for 150 years. Today, we as a nation, purchase products that are cheap because those who manufactured them were forced to construct them or die.
It is way past time for the USA to declare that the CCP is the international criminal organization that it is and has been.
Remember back to how the world scoffed when German civilians claimed they had no idea what was going on in that camp down the road?
Will your children feel the same about you when you allowed the enslavement of millions so you could buy a T-shirt for $2 less?
Thomas Sanford Jr.
Lapwai
Edited out
“... Here’s an idea for all mask debaters: With a firm grip on your cellphone, speed around town with your seat belt unfastened, texting and calling until you’re spotted and pulled over by a local police officer. For good measure, consume a six-pack of your favorite brew before, or better yet, during your drive.”
That was the next to last paragraph in my letter that was published in the Jan. 15 Lewiston Tribune.
The last sentence from my original submission was edited out: “... I won’t encourage that though, because in doing so I would be promoting even more selfish behavior and reckless disregard for the health and safety of others.”
Sorry, that was my fault, I exceeded the maximum 250 words.
I certainly don’t want anyone to think that I would encourage drinking and driving.
Bob Woods
Moscow