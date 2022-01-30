Don’t get personal
Vicky Everrett, in your letter criticizing my Jan. 16 column, you accused me of disparaging others and not providing factual data. I did provide factual data from reliable sources. I will never publish anything in my column that I do not feel is credible.
You then seemed to denigrate me for being a carpenter. My career choice is irrelevant to my column and the facts that I present. You seem to have a low opinion of the intelligence of working people. I am proud of the fact that I was a working man and that I earned my living with my hands, my skills and by the sweat of my brow.
Oh, I forgot. I did have to use my brain a few times.
You complained that I didn’t provide documentation about fish numbers and water temperature. I’ll give you one: I didn’t include a source for fish numbers. You can find fish counts from Bonneville Dam back to 1938 at “DART Columbia River Fish Counts.” You will find the adult fish counts from 2001-09, 25 years after the last lower Snake River dam was finished, are the highest since 1938.
But I did include the data on water temperature in my column. It read “Lower Snake River Temperature Data 1952-57.”
Type this into your search bar and you will find the research data. You can find present day water data at “lower Snake River water temperature.”
I welcome constructive criticism and debate based on factual data, not personal attacks.
Marvin F. Dugger
Lewiston
About Epoch Times
Although he did not provide specifics, columnist Richard Eggleston on Jan. 23 stated that “some” of the information for his commentary came from the Epoch Times, a publication unfamiliar to me.
Wikipedia has this to say: “The Epoch Times is a far-right international multilanguage newspaper and media company affiliated with the Falun Gong new religious movement. The newspaper, based in New York City, is part of the Epoch Media Group, which also produces New Tange Dynasty (NTD) Television. ... The Epoch Times opposes the Chinese Communist Party, promotes far-right politicians in Europe and has championed President Donald Trump in the U.S. ... The Epoch Media Group’s news sites and YouTube channels have spread conspiracy theories such as QAnon and anti-vaccine misinformation. In 2020, The New York Times called it a ‘global-scale misinformation machine.’ ”
Hank Goetz
Clarkston
No safe path
I wrote a letter several weeks ago to the Lewiston Tribune asking the geese problem in the valley be addressed.
Recently, I went to retrieve a Christmas wreath from Lewiston Normal Hill Cemetery and found a new use for all the Walmart bags I have purchased lately.
After zigzagging around headstones trying to find a safe path, which was impossible, I reached my vehicle and removed the crappy bags from my feet. To my great dismay, all the white plastic garbage receptacles had been removed, leaving no where to stash trash.
This is not a political issue. It’s only common decency to our departed loved ones to keep the cemetery sacred.
So Let’s Go Brandon. Who’s in charge here?
Patricia Smith
Lewiston
Remedying property taxes
On Jan. 14 the Lewiston Tribune had an article in which the governor’s budget director stated: “There are zero dollars in the (state) budget that come from property taxes, so it’s difficult for us to provide direct relief.”
I can think of two ways they can provide direct relief. One is doubling the property tax circuit breaker limit, which helps keep low- and fixed-income households from being taxed out of their homes. And the other is to remove the cap on the property tax Homestead Exemption to help keep up with skyrocketing home values.
I think we should all be asking our legislators to fight for this kind of real tax cut.
Kevin Kelly
Lewiston
Feeding a broken system
Back in 2019, while locked up in the Nez Perce County Jail, I wrote to you about the insane prison system.
Well, since then we have seen guards quit at an alarming rate and an out-of-control parole board that is resentencing inmates to more time. This practice of power abuse does nothing to rehabilitate anyone. It just plugs up the prisons and jails. It’s costing the taxpayers millions for a failed system.
I myself have been given a 4 -year sentence for a parole violation. The taxpayers need to know they are paying a lot of money for something that is broken.
Now, we are told there isn’t enough halfway house space so parole is “delayed.”
Someone is making a lot of money out of this prison system and that’s why there is no prison reform. Follow the money, and you will find the source of corruption.
I think the public has a right to know what they are paying for. Is it any wonder why these inmates keep coming back?
Patrick K. Knight
Boise