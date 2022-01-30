Pass the levy
Supporting the Clarkston Educational Programs and Operations Replacement Levy is an easy choice.
This is an increase of only 4 cents per $1,000 in property value above the current levy.
The argument against the levy presented in the voter pamphlet provided by someone outside of Asotin County is misleading, so it is important to know the facts. Our students frequently face difficult challenges as they work to achieve their dreams. It is critical that we recognize how important the programs and services provided through this levy are for our students and families.
Ensuring teachers and staff have the tools they need — such as textbooks, online learning and curriculum — to support student learning is what this funding supports.
Ensuring there are enough nurses and health associates to meet the ever-expanding needs during these difficult times is what this funding supports.
Having counselors to help students navigate these challenging times and student opportunities such as athletics and extracurricular activities is what this levy supports.
Ensuring students can get to school and reducing the transportation burden on parents is what this levy supports.
These programs help ensure our community is healthy and safe. When our community thrives, we all benefit.
Great schools make for great communities and adding only 4 cents per $1,000 in property value is a small price to pay for the future of our community. A yes vote is a vote to ensure we all can achieve happiness and prosperity.
Dan Hally
Clarkston
What a disgrace
Just one word for this illegitimate president whose name starts with a B and ends with a D.
Our country and world would be in a better place right now if No. 46 would have stayed in his basement.
Actually, he belongs in a care facility where he can be watched 24-7.
There is so much blood on the hands of the swamp dwellers.
What a disgrace.
God bless this great country, we, the people, and those in uniform to protect us.
Marge Lunders
Lapwai