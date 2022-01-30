What the hell, Lewiston
A good guy died recently, the product of a hit and run two days before Christmas. ...
Please read all available information regarding this event. If you know anyone who knows anything, say something.
We’re so lucky to have the beautiful light display at Locomotive Park. ...
According to Lewiston police, there are countless accidents in this area. Why we never hear about them, I can only guess.
Not many heard about Dwayne Schmidt being hit, either. If they did, they weren’t told his name, only that he was transported in “stable condition.” He was far from that, and continued to decline until he died.
What the hell, Lewiston. Or is it WTH, state of Idaho?
Who’s responsible for creating a safe area for people to enjoy this light display? Crosswalks are so far away with no flashing lights of any kind, no street lights and apparently no cameras. ...
Instead of the city and state pointing fingers at one another, let’s work together toward a solution so that we may enjoy the lights of Locomotive Park for generations to come. ...
I, for one, would love to see a fundraiser put together for a crosswalk and flashing lights. Quoting Schmidt’s wife, “We as a family know in our hearts this was an accident, but it became a crime when the person who hit him left the scene. We’d love if something good could come out of this so no other family has to have the pain we’re feeling now.”
Brenda Dickinson
Clarkston