Dream big
What if, instead of giant levees blocking our community off from the Snake River, we had a boardwalk and riparian zone where residents could enjoy hot summer days?
What if, instead of a Costco and Walmart on the confluence of our state’s biggest rivers, we had a waterfront park and community center where local artists could hold concerts and couples could get married?
What if, instead of wasting tax dollars subsidizing money-losing, polluting barges, we had a clean, upgraded rail system that halved the commute to Boise and Spokane?
What if, instead of having a smelly, murky lake as the centerpiece of our community, we had a free-flowing river with world-class fishing and water sports?
What if, instead of constantly rising power costs, we invested in a stronger grid and more solar and wind energy, reducing electricity prices and increasing reliability?
Breaching the lower Snake River dams is an opportunity to imagine a brighter future for Lewiston. The Murray-Inslee report released last week is a small step in the right direction for restoring the lower Snake River.
I only hope Idaho’s congressional delegation will be ready to come to the table and fight for a new sense of prosperity for upstream communities. Readers can call Sen. Mike Crapo’s office at (208) 743-1492 and ask him if he’s willing to dream bigger for the lower Snake River.
Maia Cuddy
Lewiston
Undermining due process
Due process laws in the Constitution guarantee that the government cannot take away a person’s basic right to “life, liberty or property, without due process of law.”
Woke Democrats cannot just lock you in jail or seize your property because they don’t like the way you voted. They have to prove what law you broke and how you broke it.
The Democratic Party is proposing “red-flag” laws, under which the government doesn’t have to prove you did anything wrong. All that’s required to punish you is a complaint in which someone says you seem dangerous. The complaint can come from someone who hates you or simply doesn’t like your politics.
A man’s wife called the police after they had an argument. The police seized his firearms. The man had committed no crime nor been convicted of a crime and was judged by doctors to be sane.
Last year, the Supreme Court decided the above case, 9 to 0, stating that authorities cannot just seize your property without due process. Woke Democrats continue to push red-flag laws anyway, knowing they are completely unconstitutional.
If the woke neo-communist left can seize people’s guns without due process, why can’t theyimprison Americans, take their homes or empty their bank accounts. That just happened in Canada.
We have to find a way to take guns away from dangerously mentally ill people and other dangerous people.
However, we also have to find a way to continue to guarantee due process.
Jim Emmert
Kamiah
Facing the future
As we look around our 50 states and the world — which we are all part of and linked together by economic ties and generations of immigrants seeking new livelihoods — what is next in our future?
We are all facing disruptions of peace and prosperity. Continual conflicts of wars, climatic deteriorations and the political turmoil’s attempt to assert control have dire effects on our health and well-being, our economic survival and the future generations to follow. The majority of those directly affecting these categories will not be around to see if their very own children can resolve these issues they will inherit. I do hope they will find the courage and fortitude to correct our mistakes.
We could help them immensely if the political climate is given a new course of tolerance and cooperation, and actually helps people instead of pursuing the political toxic legacy of power and control.
Because of those two desires, Congress has been and continues to be diminished in functioning, as the Founding Fathers intended, and has eroded the Supreme Court into political turmoil.
We the people need to establish true and irrevocable equality and justice for women. If not now, when?
We the people need to establish true and irrevocable equality and justice for race. If not now, when?
We the people need to establish true and irrevocable equality and justice for gender. If not now, when?
We the people need to establish true and irrevocable equality and justice for faith. If not now, when?
Mike Petrusky
Clarkston
Stabbed in the back
Say what? After stabbing Roe v. Wade in the back, the Supreme Court justices holding the majority opinion advise women voters to get involved in shaping their states’ abortion laws.
Too bad the court has already gutted the Voting Rights Act.
Voter suppression efforts, held in check for decades, have sprung up like kudzu, choking out the will of the people, which is clearly that Roe should stand.
This decision highlights the absolute necessity of passing the Voting Rights Act before the courts can move on to putting more state crazies in charge of our lives and possibly our deaths. Whatever it takes, senators, get it done or get another job. We’ll be glad to help.
Meanwhile, we will be voting in the midterms, come hell or high water, and looking at what you do, not what you say.
Karen Swoope
Colfax
Trump’s clones
With regards to last week’s ruling from the Supreme Court, I have to comment that all three of former President Donald Trump’s appointees declared that stare decisis should be the law. But then they abandoned their statements under oath to the Senate committee.
So, as they misled the Senate, they should all be impeached for lying under oath.
They seem to me to be perfect Trump clones as they say one thing and then do the opposite once they have their feet under the table.
Jennifer Walker
Clarkston
GOP liar’s club
No more quibbling. The Select Committee has revealed reality as the witnesses — all Republican — have exposed the absurdity of election fraud, the reality of a planned insurrection and the incredible story of a man unable to perceive the differences between lies and truth.
The Donald continues pushing misinformation on the liar’s club — Senate and House conservatives. According to Trump, Jan. 6 was a love fest, “people were filled with so much love” — nothing worrisome, just harmless “patriots” exercising their right to assemble.
Unwoke conservatives were, at first, unable to hear the evidence because their “news” station aired Ozzy Osbourne blather and President Joe Biden crashing his bicycle. Fortunately, that’s no longer so.
Unfortunately, gerrymandered voting districts are the only way Republicans can win. In winning, they arrogantly mock constitutional principles and the rule of law. Continuing non-governance is their platform. Open racism, paying obeisance to corporate America, denying energy alternatives and lying is their other platform.
Bilked by a rich authoritarian, thousands of donors gave Trump, the fascist, $250 million. Fools. ...
The pun called “sanctity of life” Republicans espouse only applies until birth. Clumps of cells, not yet babies, have more constitutional protections than women.
It is immaterial if conservatives don’t like minorities, LBGTQ+ and women — our latest group of 2nd class citizens. It does not matter if people believe LGBTQ+ lifestyle choices are sinful.
God said man is unqualified to judge sins.
In our physical existence though, either constitutional protections apply to everyone or they apply to no one...
Jim Roach
Moscow
Going round and round
Again, the Clarkston Public Works Department is attempting to score job points by making Clarkston king of roundabouts, proposing not one, but five roundabouts on 13th Street, from Highland to Poplar. Someone ... must be one good salesman. This is all purported as a safety improvement project.
Of course, the city council can’t say yeah fast enough to spend tax money on it.
I’ve lived on the corner of 13th and Elm for 35-plus years and there have been some “fender benders” in that intersection during that time frame due to driver’s impairments of being in a daze from alcoholic or drug consumption, extreme weather, sun reflections, cellphone distractions, lighting cigarettes, overactive children and/or animals, many of which I’ve seen personally while doing yard work.
And as far as I am aware, there have been no serious injuries or fatalities.
These impairments will in all likelihood continue because they are human-induced and roundabouts don’t magically drive the vehicles for them. But some additional police monitoring or increased presence and ticketing will slow many drivers from making bad habits while driving.
I suggest power pole removals to give better safety vision.
Does the council or public works department not realize that 13th Street is an emergency route used by first responders, such as police, sheriff, state patrol and, most importantly, ambulances making emergency responses to and from the hospital daily?
These roundabouts make response times hazardous and are not safety improvements.
The council meets Wednesday from 3 to 6 p.m.
Mike Petrusky
Clarkston
Tax the churches
I have a great idea for all of those counterfeit Christian churches who decided to throw in with the devil, Donald J. Trump, in order to repeal Roe v. Wade. Now that you are officially political entities, let’s demand that the IRS revoke your tax-exempt status.
Patrice Yeatter
Kooskia
Biden’s title secure
The truck in Texas that contained 50 dead illegals secures the Biden administration’s title as “death administration.” This title does not include the fentanyl deaths that are yet to be counted.
Jess Stone
Lewiston