Coercion in the schools
Recently, U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote, concerning the case of Joe Kennedy v. Bremerton School District: “Today’s decision is particularly misguided because it elevates the religious rights of a school official, who voluntarily accepted public employment, over those of his students, who are required to attend school and who this Court has long recognized are particularly vulnerable and deserving of protection. ... ”
The justice also stated, “… Existing precedents do not require coercion to be explicit, particularly when children are involved.”
Therefore, she said, “The Establishment Clause violation at hand is clear.”
While I do agree with the majority decision in the Kennedy case, I also find truth in part of what Sotomayor had to say about students being particularly vulnerable and deserving of protection and that coercion, particularly when children are involved, should be jealously guarded against.
When, as Julian Matthews advocates, the public school system allows outside political interests to influence our children through the coercion of their own political beliefs, it is a violation of the public trust that our children’s education not be specifically guarded against such outrage.
When Idaho Conservation League forms student groups within our public school system to influence the minds of our children on the issue of dam breaching, that is a violation of our public trust.
In what other areas of political thought is our school system allowing outside interference? Do you know? Do you care enough to find out and to speak out?
Dick Sherwin
Lewiston
Improving the courts
Just as I did while on the Lewiston City Council, I intend to provide Lewiston Tribune readers with information about the judiciary, which you wouldn’t know unless someone who has been of the inside told you.
During the primary election campaign, a couple of lawyers wrote that I didn’t have to be a judge to get the reforms I was advocating. Not so.
When I was first elected your district judge, I noticed that many of the criminal defendants belonged in a hospital instead of jail.
For example, when I asked a drug court 19-year-old man why he was using meth, he replied that it was so he could tell which voice was his — an undiagnosed adolescent onset of schizophrenia.
When I asked a district court judge in Rexburg who started the mental health court what I could do to get one in Orofino, he said I wouldn’t get permission. So I should just start one because the administration wouldn’t have the guts to shut it down.
That is what I did and it was the first mental health court in this region and is still the only rural one in Idaho.
During my six years running it, there were only two or three participants who had received medical care until I ordered it. The need was real. And it was only as a judge I was able to meet it.
More to come about how, together, we can improve the court system.
John Bradbury
Lewiston
Read the Bible, Dennis
This is in response to Dennis Prager’s June 26 commentary.
When Prager states that in the Bible, “God created male and female,” he overlooks that the creation poem of Genesis places more emphasis on the spectrum of creation. For instance, when God says let there be separation of the waters from the land, that includes coral reefs and estuaries, plus coastlines. When God allows for the creation of land, sea and the birds of the air, that would include flying fish, air-breathing whales, dolphins, walruses and seals, besides amphibians. And when God divides the day from the night, that also includes the stages of dawn and dusk. Therefore, when God creates man and woman, God allows for gender fluidity.
The Bible recognizes androgynous people — people with both male and female sex organs. Jesus states there are some who have chosen to be eunuchs — people who are asexual. In fact, the Bible passes no judgment on those who were forced to become eunuchs.
A eunuch was baptized into the Christian church. Remember the story of the centurion who was so concerned about his beloved servant? The Greek word for that servant means he was a young male sex slave. Centurions were not allowed to bring their spouses on overseas assignments, but they could have male sex slaves.
What does Jesus do? He heals the slave. No condemnation.
Prager does not know what he is talking about. His biases blind him to what scripture actually says.
Wayne Beebe
Pullman