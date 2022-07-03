The even bigger lie
... When former President Donald Trump called state election officials to ask them to find the votes, he was not asking them to make them up like the Democrats did with “2000 Mules,” stuffing ballot boxes with fake votes. He was asking them to literally find the Trump ballots that were tossed into dumpsters, all caught on camera. And some were found and pulled, leaving the question: How many more?
We will never know because most of the critical evidence was deleted or lost in the adjudication process where Democrats interpreted voter intent and changed votes.
Data scientists trying to look into the matter were denied by state attorneys general and election officials, showing total disregard for the transparency needed in any real democracy.
The biggest lie told was that Trump asked former Vice President Mike Pence to illegally send votes back to the states to decide. He was not asking them to take the votes back, rig it and send it back to Congress. He was asking for the states to decide the outcome because the vote was so dirty, muddy and messy due to the tampering. That’s what you do in that situation. It’s clearly laid out in the Electoral Count Act of 1887.
Doing so was not illegal. Democrats just did not like it. ...
If you have any doubts, search “Public data shows 432,000 Trump votes removed in Pennsylvania election: data scientists” on YouTube or BitChute. The left keeps lying that there is no evidence. ...
Mike Dietz
Clarkston
Vulnerability is the point
Given options, about 85% of boys choose to play with guns while about 85% of girls choose dolls.
Dolls and guns represent such extremes as to nurture life and the ability to end life.
Through courting, loving and creating family, these instincts merge and become reinforced before being reallocated as the division of labor among women and men. With the breakdown of the traditional family unit, the tethering of instincts that forge trust among men and women has also broken down. Nobody wants people who they don’t trust to have the power to kill.
People who want to ban guns want them banned for safety so they don’t have to fear for their loved ones.
Yet those who would never relinquish their arms stand firm to protect their lives and those of the people they love. Both are profoundly similar. Both emerge from knowing vulnerability.
The desire to take guns from the citizenry might be an attack on the soul of boys who never tethered their responsibility toward the vulnerable while boys who actively and responsibly work toward maintaining family (social continuity) are punished for those who probably never felt the love necessary to make them want to defend life.
Since we are motivated more by our unconscious drives than our rational minds, the support for the confiscation of arms may be an unconsciously punitive/corrective measure against sociopathic boys for not properly caring for life.
Part of our responsibility is to maintain society, not give strength to arguments against our freedoms.
Christopher Rousseau
Clarkston
It’s not that simple
Many believe that “life starts at conception.”
Conception is when sperm fertilizes the egg. The fertilized egg is not viable until it is implanted in the uterus. If it does not, the fertilized egg is not viable and dangerous for the mother.
Some laws banning abortion consider any termination of pregnancy or removal of the fetus unlawful even under the case of danger to mother’s health. Thank goodness that is not the case in Idaho.
Dealing with ectopic pregnancy puts doctors in legal jeopardy or risk mother’s death. If a fetus dies in the womb, it is called stillbirth. If removing the dead fetus is judged as an abortion, that also puts the doctors in legal jeopardy. And if he does not remove the dead fetus, the mother is in danger of bleeding to death.
Miscarriage is way more frequent. Some miscarriages happen so early in the pregnancy, the woman may not realize that she was pregnant. Stillbirth can happen any time during pregnancy. If the baby dies later in the pregnancy, the doctor may induce labor or may wait for natural labor. However, waiting increases the chance that the baby will deteriorate in the womb.
With around 6 million pregnancies in the U.S., around 60,000 ectopic pregnancies and more than 1 million miscarriages or stillbirths occur. How many people who favor ban on abortion have thought about these complications and its impact on women?
Blanket anti-abortion bans ignore the complexity of pregnancy, placing doctors and pregnant women in danger.
Charlotte Omoto
Palouse
First things first
Talk about getting the cart before the horse.
We totally believe we must save our fish and be a good steward of our planet.
Back in the day, horses may have left their droppings down Front Street. They smelled bad and some were broncs and would eat lots of grass.
The old steam engines were dirty and smoky. Those old horses and trains would have a runaway from time to time.
OK, let’s outlaw horses, steam engines and heavy equipment to build the roads and runways.
But we don’t have something to replace them.
So we want to remove the dams, do away with all fossil fuels, coal, nuclear and natural gas.
How are we going to replace all this electric power and horse power to do an efficient job?
How are the politicians going to vacation in Hawaii, go home across the country every weekend or fly their private jets without fossil fuels and lubricants?
There is not enough wind power, solar power or green-powered generators of any kind to replace what we have.
Going all green is getting the cart before the horse, don’t you think?
Diesel at $6-10 a gallon and forcing us to go green is not the way to do it. Making everything with computers is a killer. Keep things simple so the farmer, logger and the average man can repair their equipment.
There is no technology or raw material to make the batteries that will do the job.
We’re getting the cart before the horse.
John Hahn
Craigmont
Walmart going woke
Capitulating to pressure from the left, Walmart revealed its weakness and lack of integrity by going “woke.”
Rather than standing for the values of hard work and entrepreneurship, Walmart joined the woke crowd and canceled MyPillow products. True to form they wouldn’t tell CEO and founder Mike Lindell the truth (as Dennis Prager always says, “Truth is not a left wing value”) but used the excuse that “sales were declining.”
When Lindell reminded them that Walmart had just placed their largest order ever with him, they told him that his company had fallen short in Walmart’s “Internal Rating System.” ESG (environmental, social and governance), anyone?
The left attacks what it is afraid of.
So what is it about Lindell that the left fears so much? Could it be his relentless investigation of the 2020 election and his efforts to make 2022 and 2024 the most reliable ever? Do they fear what he may eventually find out? Or are they afraid that our next election with paper ballots and no Dominion machines will be so secure that it eliminates their chance to cheat?
Lindell has vowed not to let any of his 2,000-plus employees go as a result of Walmart’s decision, a promise he has kept all along despite the shutdowns and other cancellations.
To the further consternation of the left, Lindell testified recently that he has seen “more and more people coming to the Lord every day because they see the hope, and that hope is Jesus Christ.”
Amen.
Bruce Crossfield
Clarkston
Votes no, keeps the dough
Cathy McMorris Rodgers is a top recipient of National Rifle Association donations. During 17 years in office, she has consistently voted against control of guns in any form.
Nineteen days after the Uvalde massacre of 19 children, McMorris Rodgers voted no to the Protecting Our Kids Act.
She says it’s all about mental health, not guns.
Fellow Republican Adam Kinzinger answered her best: “What you are seeing right now is all these politicians that are scared to talk about the gun issue. They know that this is an issue, but they’re scared to talk about it. So they launch into this thing about mental health.”
Being a top recipient of NRA donations, McMorris Rodgers spins the meaning of the Second Amendment. Most of us agree that our Founding Fathers never intended the use of assault weapons to slaughter our children — and each other — at will.
Last week, Senate Democrats and Republicans came together and crafted the Bipartisan Community Safety Act, and again McMorris Rodgers voted no.
With her 17 years of voting against gun reform, even after 19 children’s bodies were blown apart by an AR-15, we can assume that gun control legislation will continue to be a no vote for McMorris Rodgers.
Staying in Congress and the more than $1 million she’s made in Congress are very important to McMorris Rodgers. We must decide if her political life is more important to us than our children’s lives and the proliferation of mass shootings.
We have the power to vote her out on Nov. 8.
Pat Bates
Clarkston
Yellow journalism
In response to the poorly researched, hateful June 24 article that reads more like an amateur oped than a bona-fide piece of journalism written by Shaun Goodwin of The Idaho Statesman: Good job. This is an excellent example of yellow journalism.
Are both the Lewiston Tribune and the Statesman in financial straits?
Is this the reason for the brutal attack on life-affirming pregnancy clinics? And, yes, they are health clinics in contrast to Planned Parenthood, where the goal is the guaranteed deaths of at least half of their clientele.
Life-affirming clinics are nonprofit. They charge no fees.
Planned Parenthood is essentially a slaughterhouse, charging for its services.
Abortion providers are increasingly pressuring the Food and Drug Administration and lawmakers to allow sales of chemical abortions to women online without a single personal visit to a doctor to verify the gestational age or location of baby.
Planned Parenthood claims that abortion pill reversal “is not possible.”
I just read a peer-reviewed article in a medical journal, “Issues in Law and Medicine, 2018 by George Degado M.D.,” that had significant positive outcomes with APR protocol, which involves administering bioidentical progesterone, which has a long, safe and proven history in preventing premature births in otherwise normal pregnancies.
I found exposefakeclinics.com. Sure enough, both clinics in Lewiston were listed. ...
These clinics do not pressure anyone. They offer medical services for free. They make very clear they do not support the murder of babies. Since when has a life-supporting agenda become nefarious?
Catherine Munden
Lewiston