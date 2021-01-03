Always about freedom
Wake up, America, it’s all about freedom.
Yes, Bob Woods (Dec. 21 letters), it has and will always be about freedom, such as your demonstration of dissent and exercise of the First Amendment.
What was true then and what is more than true today. As Benjamin Franklin put it, “Those who would give up essential liberty to purchase a little temporary safety deserve neither liberty nor safety.”
Do you seriously want government officials and others to be responsible for your essential liberty and personal safety? I do not.
Our liberty isn’t bestowed upon us by government.
Self-defense from things and others is God-given. That is, unless you want to lay down and put them in charge of it all.
Roy H. Barrett II
Clarkston
Abe didn’t say it
On Dec. 27, Jeff Sayer’s gracious final column had a quote supposedly from Abraham Lincoln beginning: “You cannot bring about prosperity by discouraging thrift. ...”
A quick internet search shows the quote is actually from William John Henry Boetcker (1873–1962), “an American religious leader and influential conservative public speaker.”
The attribution to Abraham Lincoln is widespread on conservative websites, wishing to add authority to sentiments from Boetcker.
Ronald Force
Moscow