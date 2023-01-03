Lousy service
Keep beating up on Fed-Ex.
They delivered a fresh box of flowers to our porch on the eve of my wife’s birthday.
We heard no knock. No one tried to let us know it was here.
The next morning, a neighbor brought us a Christmas treat and said there is a box on your front porch.
Needless to day, with the temp below 0, the flowers were frozen. Thanks Fed-Ex for your continued lousy service.
I hope UPS gets our next order. Don’t bother contacting Fed-Ex. You’ll get the same run around as the Peck folks got.
Michael Smith
Ferdinand
A small-tent GOP
Idaho Republicans no longer wanted to be a big-tent party. They only want loyalists who march in lock-step with the central committee in Boise.
To prove loyalty, a litmus test must apply to vote in primaries — a full 25 months of registration as a Republican. Newcomers to Idaho will be out of luck. Business people who donate to both parties will be disqualified. Republicans further want loyalty oaths to the party platform and be subject to investigation.
Republicans from Nez Perce County also want the party to be firmly anti-science, investigating the theory that vaccination is bad. This seems to coincide with the rise of deadly preventable diseases, such as polio and measles, mumps and Rubella, now rampaging in the Midwest.
They also want to cut the public health budget.
Also planned is making sure that majority rule is avoided in a three-way race for an office.
And they want to impose their religious values on women’s health care, overriding the beliefs of Jews and Muslims and taking the liberty from women to control their own bodies.
Then, they want to take away a parent’s right to seek the best health care for a child afflicted with gender dysphoria. Instead they want the political party to take the rights of parents away.
Other proposals are to put Idaho on a gold or silver standard, moving away from the dollar as a currency and making food less safe by ignoring U.S. Department of Agriculture food safety standards.
That is just Idaho.
Mark Sherry
Lewiston
Fueling inflation
There are two major causes of inflation:
1. Reckless, excessive spending by the federal government.
2. Higher cost of fuel.
When Joe Biden became president, on his first day in office to pander to the liberal, left-wing fanatics, he canceled the Keystone XL Pipeline.
Then he also put more regulations on the “evil” oil companies’ drilling for oil.
So now the cost of fuel is much higher than before he became president. The higher cost of fuel makes the costs of goods higher because they are transported using fuel.
When the government has raised spending much higher by borrowing and printing money, there is more money to buy goods with, but not more goods. So prices go up.
With government debt at about $30 trillion, if interest on it would reach 5%, we could be paying $1.5 trillion per year in interest on it. That could cause a major financial collapse world wide, not a recession, but a depression.
We are getting closer and closer to that situation every day if we don’t change course, cut spending and begin to live within our means.
Bob Mattila
Brush Prairie, Wash.