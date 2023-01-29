Disregard Crossfield
I don’t know how long it took Bruce Crossfield to find the names of the seven people he listed in Tuesday’s Lewiston Tribune — maybe 30 minutes, maybe an hour.
If he has a bit more spare time on his hands, perhaps he’d like to list the names of the 1.1 million people who have died from COVID-19 in the U.S.
That’s more than a million families if he wants to send them condolences.
If he really gets into it, he could list the names of the 6.7 million who have died worldwide from COVID-19. That’s more than a decade’s worth of pages in the Tribune, a whole series of books of nothing but the names of people who have died, most of them because they refused to or had no access to the vaccines that could have saved their lives.
Crossfield could fill his home with the books of the names of the COVID-19 dead.
But I have a hunch that he’ll settle for just naming a select few who have died from other causes and blame their deaths — with no evidence, not even on whether they were vaccinated — on a vaccine that maybe kept them from dying from COVID-19.
I pray to God that none of those who have died from COVID-19 or any who may get sick from COVID-19 in the future did read or will read, hear or will hear about Crossfield’s letters and decide for or decide against getting vaccinated as a result.
D’Wayne Hodgin
Moscow
Live and let live
Bumper stickers at a single red light in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley are as entertaining as reading bathroom stalls or personal ads in the alternative weeklies.
According to his rear bumper, the guy in front of me is a proud (if horny) bisexual. It appears he wants to f**k Joe Biden, go with Brandon, screw Jay Inslee, and take out Patty Murray and/or Maria Cantwell.
Live and let live, I say.
Then I see he has another interest beyond his sexual conquests. His tailgate declares that climate change is a business. Like protest bumper stickers, I think, but I agree. Then I wonder: Why have all the so-called pro-business capitalists denied climate change for decades?
He’s got a Washington license plate, so I wonder if he’s disturbed that our congresswoman sits on the House Energy and Commerce Committee where she pimps only fossil fuel for her big donor.
Where is his bumper-stickered demand that Cathy McMorris Rodgers subsidize energy equally because diversity in energy production and markets is good for consumers?
I know it’s hard to see living in a Walmart desert as we do, but free market capitalism requires competition to work.
I don’t wonder why the guy in the truck ahead of me doesn’t declare our congresswoman a sexual interest. She’s too swampy for me, too.
Janet Marugg
Clarkston
GOP vindicated Democrats
I believe many congressional Republicans are floundering with truth and sanity.
They oppose themselves. Their actions have validated everything sane Democrats have written.
Republican deception is turning normal government policies and operations into confusion and chaos. Swearing in George Santos honors this. And permitting maniacs to continue murdering students and citizens while legislating unfair subsidies and tax cuts proves their irresponsibility.
More proof: The speaker of the House is nothing more than a junkie desperate for a fix. Or a slut who bent over for congressional election-denying, conspiracy theorists who now control the House — “McCarthy is our whore.”
Voters deserve legislators who do not bow to corporations, Big Pharma, banks, elite donors and former President Donald Trump. Clearly, Republicans fail at competence and succeed at misrepresentation.
President Joe Biden is not the problem. Despite oafishly mishandling government documents, Biden stands in stark contrast to the Donald. Successfully legislating with smaller majorities, the Inflation Reduction Act and the Chips Act are law.
The crush of illegal border crossings, at 50-year lows before his coronation, was created by King Trump. The job market was trashed because of his insistence the pandemic was a Chinese hoax, trusting comrade Vladimir Putin over the FBI and more corporate welfare. His congressional cultists are preparing to blow up the country’s credit again, begin useless investigations and legislate their versions of morality.
These congressmen’s delusion says, in my opinion, infrastructure degradation, climate change, dwindling drinking water, racism, hunger and crazed gunmen are merely petty grievances.
Jim Roach
Moscow
At cross purposes
Ed Collins’ Jan. 13 letter to the editor suggested shutting off the dams’ turbines in order to create a stimulus that would increase the cost of power to accelerate optional power sources.
This reminds me of an old friend who maxed out her credit cards to get incentive to work harder.
Good luck with that .
Dick Mitchell
Lewiston