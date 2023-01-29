Too much government
Recently, Marty Trillhaase wrote an editorial acknowledging that Nez Perce County has the highest property tax rates in the state and worried this might result in voters rejecting the next school bond levy. He has a right to worry.
I would like to offer a contrast between liberal Latah County and conservative Nez Perce County.
Both counties are similar in size and populations. Both have similar population growth rates (low in comparison to nearly all counties in the state). Like all the counties and school districts, they depend on property taxes to fund their activities.
There is one sizable difference and that is the yearly budget of liberal Latah County is $26 million while conservative Nez Perce County has a yearly budget of $58 million.
So much for liberal/conservative assumptions.
Nez Perce County has twice the amount of government as our neighbor to the north.
So will our county ever cut its rate of spending?
Not a chance as recently the county approved a new courthouse, which just last year was estimated to cost $45 million will now cost $50 million and all without a vote by the people.
If you divide the population of Nez Perce County into the $50 million, that the courthouse will cost that adds up to $1,125 per person and will probably double that over the life of the loan.
After the courthouse is built, everyone can whistle and say to themselves, “I really did help build that and then wonder whether it was worth it.”
Brian Hensley
Lewiston
Blessed
I read somewhere that people are brought into your life to be either a blessing or a lesson. Well, this past week, my family lost a member, and we had the privilege of being blessed many times over.
My mother-in-law, Delores Walk, passed away at the age of 98 while residing at the Idaho State Veterans Home. We just want to thank the staff, from the security guards and the administrative staff to the nursing staff, for the absolute compassion, respect and care they showed Delores and the family from the moment she moved in.
They gave her a wonderful send-off ceremony with the other residents in attendance, a draped flag and taps played for her on her final journey out. It was very moving, and we felt the respect of all in attendance. Mere words cannot express the gratitude we feel for the care you all showed her.
We also want to thank St. Joseph Regional Medical Center for the care they provided and the compassion which the doctor showed when giving us the prognosis and what we were about to experience.
The time and care he took to make sure we were informed and able to make the right decisions was extraordinary.
We appreciate your kindness.
There are many more who need to be thanked. Just know that you have our absolute gratitude and that you are a blessing to this family.
My wish is that we all work on being a blessing to one another.
Denise Walk
Lewiston
Looking over receipts
One great Nimiipuu thing is from Clifford E. Trafzer’s book “The Nez Perce.”
My grandpa in 1923 helped establish “The Indian Home and Farm Association.”
Articles report that it resulted in successful tribal farm operations with gate receipts from tribally titled Nez Perce Reservation lands.
The current tribal operator’s gate receipts share of $395,000 from tribal titled farm land on the reservation totaling 100,000,000 is only 0.039%.
I use 2007 Idaho State Department of Agriculture Census of Agriculture.
From Diane Mallickan’s ‘book “The Nez Perce Nation Divided”: Shortly following the 1863 treaty, the council records were secreted away. The statement made by all the nontreaty chiefs was: “... Assistane should not be provided to members that they could earn on their own abilities.”
This nontreaty chiefs’ instruction is not being followed.
This anti-nontreaty mode is championed by the former seniors’ program director, Loretta Halfmoon, who stated before a budget hearing: “I have relatives coming onto the reservation and I want to make sure they have services here for them.” These are provided by governments.
NPTEC should establish a 12% tariff for agricultural crops leaving the reservation, a 6% tariff for agricultural products coming onto the reservation with a 6% tariff if it leaves.
This comports with Chief Justice John Roberts’ reservation tax rule. Farmers would not be hurt as they are coming into huge piles of money. To show what a good guy I am, this is only maximum at 12% whereas former President Donald Trump starts at 25%.
James Lawyer
Grangeville