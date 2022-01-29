‘What’s on the floor?’
Recently I was exposed to both the flu virus and COVID-19. After four days of being infected and working way too many hours I hit a brick wall and did not remember walking to the house. The next morning, my wife called 911 and I was then transported and admitted to a hospital. ...
I must mention that I took ivermectin prior to the ambulance arriving.
When I woke up, ... I got out of bed and tried to free myself from all the hookups so I could relieve myself. ...
I ended up urinating on the floor. I had summoned a nurse who frantically tried to help me. As we both worked to untangle lines, my IV became compromised and blood began flowing down my wrist, coating my hand, sheets, breakfast tray and the floor. ...
The following afternoon, another doctor who was not actually assigned to my case came in to check on me.
“What’s this on the floor?” she said. ...
After two days of no cleaning or sanitizing, the urine had been tracked all over my room by nurse traffic. The blood-stained bedding, IV wrist area, tray, floor and paper towel dispenser had never been cleaned.
When this doctor was made aware of the problem it was dealt with immediately.
In summary, I would have to give my attending doctor an F. ...
I was discharged early as my recovery went well.
The ivermectin that I had taken kicked in within 12 hours from taking it.
Bill Brewer
Kamiah
Time for term limits
The Supreme Court was formed with the intended purpose to compel government officials to act in accordance with the law.
They were to be the final arbiter of the law.
The court was charged with ensuring the American People equal justice under the law and to be the guardian of the Constitution of the United States.
They are acting like God, making unequal rulings on all kinds of agendas that are not giving equal justice to the people of the U.S.
But with our corrupt Congress, we have no control over them.
It’s time for short term limits to get control of Congress, so the people’s will is taken into account by the law.
Abel Workman
Weippe
Only the rich benefit
The Idaho House passed a free-wheeling tax cut for the wealthy, relying on those of moderate means to pay their bills. The fiscal irresponsibility represented by this legislation displays where the loyalties of the legislators who voted for the legislation lay. This bill is a tax increase for homeowners.
I agree with one statement by Rep. Mike Moyle, House majority leader: “We need to make Idaho more competitive with surrounding states.” Indeed. What better way to incentivize well-trained professionals to come into or, even better, remain within the state? This bill won’t do it.
Our economic engine is not corporations that reside in Idaho in name only, but the workers, professionals, teachers, electricians, store clerks and so forth who will not see real benefits but will continue to see property taxes increase as the cost of living increases, housing costs increase and food taxed amid rapid inflation.
What do we care about most? Good schools, safe communities, quality roads and opportunities for our children. This tax bill means that hundreds of millions will not go to basic needs.
The current Legislature wants the budget to be reduced to insufficient levels before we get to allocation and then say, once again, that we do not have enough to solve the problems that face us so local governments will need to pick up the shattered pieces and make something functioning out of them.
Jamal Lyksett
Moscow
Liked the humor
I had a great laugh at the humorous parody letter by Mike Epstein in the Jan. 23 Lewiston Tribune.
It’s about time there is some humor on the editorial page.
Well done.
Varnel Williams
Moscow