Save the Tongass
More than a half of Tongass National Forest in Alaska, one of the largest temperate rain forests in the world, was recently opened to logging by former President Donald Trump. He was able to accomplish this by removing the roadless rule. Logging these large old-growth trees, which capture carbon dioxide so efficiently, might accelerate the climate crisis beyond the point of no return.
It’s not too late, however, to reverse course and reinstate the roadless rule that President Bill Clinton gave us 20 years ago. The rule stops environmental damage in roadless areas, thus not destroying some of the finest ecosystems in the nation. Environmental organizations such as the Friends of the Clearwater and Sierra Club have made it clear to the U.S. Forest Service that old-growth forests shouldn’t be logged; such sites are revered by the public.
It’s imperative to save the Tongass (our American Amazon) by not risking the release of all that stored carbon into the atmosphere. Removing millions of these trees that play such an important role in regulating global temperature would certainly accelerate global warming. In addition we would destroy irreplaceable wildlife habitat for large animals, eagles and salmon found in the rivers winding through the forest.
President Joe Biden says he is a friend of the environment. Please ask him or a friendly congressman to reinstate the roadless rule to save the Tongass, a treasure we can’t afford to lose.
Fred Rabe
Moscow