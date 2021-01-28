Agree to disagree
President Joe Biden is calling for unity, which is nice to hear. Unfortunately, to the left unity means submission.
Rather than submit, I’d be willing to unify for disunity. ...
Let’s agree to disagree. ...
Right now media and Big Tech are doing all they can to silence all conservative voices. The heck with “having a healthy discourse of ideas.”
The following are quotes regarding the importance of free speech for the health of our country:
l “If the freedom of speech is taken away, then dumb and silent we may be led as sheep to the slaughter.” — George Washington.
l “I do not agree with what you have to say, but I’ll defend to the death your right to say it.” — Voltaire.
l “If liberty means anything at all, it means the right to tell people what they do not want to hear.” — George Orwell.
l “To suppress free speech is a double wrong. It violates the rights of the hearer as well as those of the speaker.” — Frederick Douglas.
l “A riot is the language of the unheard.” — Martin Luther King Jr. (Which is why ... the media and Big Tech are responsible for the Jan. 6 insurrection, not ex-President Donald Trump).
l “When you tear out a man’s tongue, you are not proving him a liar; you’re only telling the world that you fear what he might say.” — George R.R. Martin. ...
Please tell me what you on the left are so afraid of hearing?
Bruce Crossfield
Clarkston
