Delighted by downtown
I had volunteered to place posters for Lewiston Civic Theatre’s upcoming production of “Blight Spirit.”
I was to cover the west end businesses on Main Street. So on Tuesday, I set out for a walkabout in downtown Lewiston. In each business I went into, I was greeted with a smile and genuine interest. I was surprised by the number of businesses, of which I knew nothing about. West Main Street, I thought, was just buildings crowded full by the college stuff. I’m wrong. Wonderful eateries, wonderful coffee shops and wonderful salons are but a few of the businesses I encountered.
It might have been the delightful weather or the delightful receptions I received as I rediscovered west downtown Lewiston. No matter the reasons, I enjoyed my walkabout and meeting new people. Thank you, downtown west businesses. I will return for one of your many burgers, scones, coffee mixtures and smiles. It was delightful.
Cathy Jo Zeller
Lewiston