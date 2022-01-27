More, not fewer, trees
I was astonished to read Randy Banks’ complaint that downtown Lewiston is “so overgrown with trees” and his suggestion that “the trees have got to go.” The trees are what makes the downtown area attractive. I love driving or walking under that cool and shady canopy on blistering hot summer days and wish the trees would extend further east along Main Street.
Yes, there are quite a few empty storefronts in Lewiston, but I don’t think the trees are to blame.
Moscow — which Banks cites as a good example of booming business — also has a tree-lined Main Street, which makes it inviting to shoppers. Urban trees are universally credited with not only providing shade and visual appeal, but also purifying the air and water runoff, and generally improving the quality of life. They have even been found to reduce the crime rate.
Lewiston needs more, not fewer, trees.
Elisabeth Brackney
Moscow
Looks to the future
The current trend of angrily refusing to participate in basic, common-sense public health precautions during a pandemic that has killed more than 800,000 Americans is exactly that, a fad with a pretty limited lifespan. And, no, I’m not hoping anti-vax/anti-maskers die of COVID-19, just suggesting that people will soon tire of their hysteria about established science and medicine as “government tyranny.”
Looking to the future, Americans younger than 40 broadly reject racism and anti-gay bigotry while favoring sensible expansions of socialist policies such as universal health care, tuition-free college, public preschool, paid family leave, environmental regulations to protect both human health as well as ecosystems and vulnerable species, and the labor rights of working Americans. They also understand basic science and medicine, and understand what cooperation toward a common goal means, in this case, preventing additional preventable deaths due to an epidemic disease.
I’m an old guy myself, but I’m all in with these younger folks. Our current system favors concentrations of money and established political power and influence, further enabled by a religious culture that assumes that older men have all the answers. As an older Idahoan myself, I respectfully suggest that we don’t have any such monopoly, nor should we.
Chris Norden
Moscow