Dancing with the devil
... The recent Supreme Court ruling did not uphold nor did it strike down abortion.
Dancing with the devil
... The recent Supreme Court ruling did not uphold nor did it strike down abortion.
It simply (and wisely) returned this poisonous issue to the states where it belongs.
Our Constitution is silent on the rights of the unborn and in fact only conveys rights of citizenship (and consequently protections of law) at the time of birth.
So what are the rights of an unborn child? Are they lesser or greater than that of a barnyard animal? Perhaps the mother should be required to eat the aborted fetus?
Or maybe the innocent child should be saved, and the mother aborted?
The recent slayings at the University of Idaho party house were a real horror show. The victims were not to blame.
However, nothing good happens at party houses and they were old enough to know better. They made choices that placed them in harm’s way.
Bryan Kohberger had been around enough campuses to know all about party houses.
He allegedly picked one out and targeted it because it was an easy kill and a target-rich environment. How are his alleged actions any different than what takes place every day in abortion clinics around the country?
An unborn child is far more innocent and helpless than those four college students.
And the death of an aborted fetus is every bit as gruesome if not more.
Perhaps we could rehabilitate Kohberger and put him to work at an abortion clinic?
All things are possible when you’re dancing with the devil.
J.C. Passmore
Elk City
Media misses the point
Chauncey DeVega writes in Salon that the media is not informing the American people of the gravity of the crisis facing our democracy.
“The news media must be specific in stating that today’s Republican Party is a fascist and corrupt organization, not a legitimate partner in the political process.”
He says the Republican Party cares only about obtaining and expanding its power, and holds democracy, the rule of law and the overall well-being of the American people in utter contempt.
“The American news media has failed miserably to convey these truths to the American people,” DeVega writes.
Media critic Eric Alterman says the Republican fascists don’t believe in anything except satisfying their own twisted needs and doing whatever they can to toss any and all opposition out the nearest window.
“That’s the essence of American fascism, and you can see it every day at the center of our political life,” Alterman says. Just witness the current fracas with the debt limit. ...
DeVega says America’s democracy crisis and the rise of neofascism are “the inescapable consequences of a deep societal sickness. As long as it remains unaddressed, our democracy will continue to be mired in dysfunction and chaos.”
Alterman writes that if former President Donald Trump and other leaders of the Jan. 6 insurrection aren’t punished, the event will appear to future historians as a preview of America’s future, in which illegitimate attempts to seize power and right-wing political violence become a recurring theme of America’s political chaos.
Mike Epstein
Clarkston
Sign up today to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Sign up today and you'll never see this pop-up again!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.