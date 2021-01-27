Trump gave us nothing
In response to Mary L. Clelland’s Jan. 17 “Send it back” letter, the idea that the stimulus checks were given to us by ex-President Donald Trump is not true. The money did not come from him. His only authority was to sign the bill put forth by Congress authorizing the stimulus payments.
If thanks are due anyone, it is to ourselves as American taxpayers who, through our elected congressmen and senators, made these payments (loans) to ourselves.
And through our collective payment of federal taxes, we’ll be paying ourselves back. I, for one, will use the check now to do the good I see locally needed and send the total amount back to the government over time through my federal income tax payments.
Frances Conklin
Cottonwood
Put ‘big lie’ to the test
The Post Register of Idaho Falls and the Lewiston Tribune want the truth by consensus and not by inquiry.
Until the “big lie” of election fraud evidence is put to the test in court, the election fraud will persist like the stink of 5-day-old rotten fish.
Don’t expect a real investigation anytime soon.
A real investigation would call up the possibility that we inaugurated the wrong man on Jan. 20.
The exposed swindle would finger the party and beneficiary of the swindle as the perpetrator.
The “big lie” would turn into the “big scandal” and the suspect party forever branded as a seditious thief and an insurrectionist liar.
The truth will out the “big lie” or the “big scandal,” a bad risk for the Democratic Party, but the only path forward for a unified country.
Joel Anderson
Grangeville