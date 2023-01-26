Lending a hand
Lucky Brandt returned to the Lewiston Tribune editorial pages with his thoughts concerning the national debt. ...
What struck me was his mention of our commitment to aiding foreign countries.
America overcame the British with French assistance and funds.
We entered World War I and World War II to help fight for democracy and freedom.
The American public was largely opposed to our participation leading up to both wars. We saw the European conflicts as being a European problem and isolationism was our mantra.
President Franklin D. Roosevelt convinced the American public to accept Lend Lease with the analogy of lending a neighbor a garden hose when their house was on fire. The Ukrainians are in a fight against an autocrat determined to step by step resurrect through force the old land borders of the Soviet Union.
Can we deny a fledgling democracy our assistance in their fight against a communist bully or allow them to succumb to a life under Vladimir Putin’s boot heel? I like to think of ourselves as an example of democratic principles and freedoms. Ukraine is asking for the tools of war for defense. They aren’t asking for our blood to be spilled against an oppressor who is killing innocent women and children.
If I recall, Mr. Brandt, you had a letter printed during the COVID-19 outbreak. If I remember, you had an epiphany regarding your past and present thoughts concerning this disease that inflicted you and yours. The parallels are there. Can you see them?
Buck Wright
Genesee
Hassoldt missed this
Too bad Bob Hassoldt (Jan. 1) did not check out the mitigation efforts that the wind industry is doing to prevent bird and bat deaths. Read my column about this at bit.ly/3XTMe3w.
Using IdentiFlight, which “blends artificial intelligence with high-precision optical technology,” a study done in Wyoming showed 96% accuracy and only 6% false negatives. Eagle mortality was reduced by 82%.
(If Hassoldt were really worried about eagles, he should weep about the fact that 50% of those treated at a Washington rehab center had toxic levels of lead.)
Painting one of the three rotor blades black has proved to alert birds to rotor hazard. A Norwegian experiment showed that there was a 72% reduction in avian mortality using this simple solution.
Bats rarely fly in high winds, so threshold rotor speed in Pennsylvania was increased from 4 to 5.5 meters per second, and that reduced bat mortality by 93%.
An Audubon Society spokesman states: “When you look at a wind turbine, you can find the bird carcasses and count them. With a coal-fired power plant, you can’t count the carcasses, but it’s going to kill a lot more birds.”
In New South Wales, more than 30,000 flying foxes have died because of Australia’s extreme heat waves, so climate change will have much more devastating effects on bird/bat populations than wind turbines.
An October 2019 report from the Audubon Society found that nearly two-thirds of bird species in North America are at risk of extinction from climate change.
Nick Gier
Moscow
