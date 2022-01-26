Who’s counting?
Question: If a Clarkston resident dies from COVID-19 at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston, does he count as a statistic in Idaho or Washington? Asotin County or Nez Perce County? Both? Random? Just curious.
Lucky Brandt
Kooskia
Look it up
Treason — look it up in the Webster Dictionary.
If you can’t find Trump in that word, I think you are brainwashed, brain dead or worse.
Jim Dorion
Lewiston
Goodbye, Idaho
We are moving back to Washington after 20 years in Idaho. We moved here because it was cheaper to live in Idaho. We have loved every day of it, until Jan. 14 when a letter from the sheriff informed us we had until Feb. 1 to pay $775.92 in back taxes or the state would seize our property and sell it at auction for delinquent property taxes, late charges, interest and fees.
This was to be our only notice.
We always got a break because of the circuit breaker we applied for every year because we are limited income. We live on our Social Security. Because of high health insurance costs and maybe poor planning, we do not have that kind of money at the drop of a hat.
We are immunized and boostered so we follow all the rules. We just sold our house last week.
I just read about this in a recent editorial. So all property owners don’t know about this new law that a Republican representative passed in two or three weeks last year and that we did not get a chance to even vote on.
I will be 87 in a few months and my husband does not drive anymore. So we will drive down and see about a payment schedule today.
Kathy Woods
Lewiston
Tribune’s bias is showing
The owners and managers of the Lewiston Tribune very honestly and truly believe that their newspaper is politically unbiased off the editorial pages.
However, the front page of the Tribune on Jan. 8 ran a very biased report on the previous day’s Supreme Court oral arguments on President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandates. That report was biased by omission, as is so typical of the Tribune’s reporting off the editorial pages. News favorable to Republicans is ignored.
One has to read between the lines to ascertain that the conservative justices were considering constitutional limits to government power while the liberal justices were only considering medical issues and control. The Supreme Court was not established to practice medicine and the wise Latina justice provided ample reasons to understand why not.
Liberal Justice Sonia Sotomayor made a number of false statements, including the vaccine’s ability to prevent transmission of the virus. She then falsely claimed the omicron variant of the virus is just as deadly as the previous delta version, which also is not true.
Justice Stephen Breyer argued hospitals are at capacity because of the disease, specifically due to unvaccinated individuals getting ill. That is not true.
It seems that the liberal justices are expanding their excellent educations by watching and absorbing too much from fake news CNN, all in the effort to promote a liberal agenda of controlling people and most all aspects to life.
To them, freedom and liberty be damned.
Kenneth L. Alexander
Lewiston