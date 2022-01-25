Ask the ‘moron’
How many nuts do we have in office? Ask the “moron.”
GOP Sen. Roger Marshall of Kansas plans a bill to publicize National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director and chief presidential medical adviser Anthony Fauci’s salary for calling the lawmaker a moron.
OK, Sen. Marshall, pull up your big girls’ panties and quit crying. You will get your lollipop from Nancy real soon, moron.
By the way, if you publicize my salary, you will find a quarter so you can call someone who gives a sheet.
Call me.
Thomas Eubank
Lewiston
Require ID to vote
What exactly am I missing?
Democrats want to pass a voting rights’ bill and Republicans are against it.
Research tells me that it isn’t so much about voting rights as it is about having to prove you have the right to vote.
If you move to Idaho from another state (i.e. California), getting a driver’s license requires you to prove you are a citizen of the United States by bringing a previous license and your birth certificate.
In the case of a woman who has been married more than once, she has to prove her divorce was granted with court documents, divorce papers and new marriage license.
If you want to get the Star Card, you need to present your Social Security card along with your other documents. Military retiree ID or veteran identification isn’t even considered, even though those documents allow access to military installations.
So what is the problem?
I need to prove that I am a card-carrying Idahoan to get a fishing license, driver’s license, purchase a gun, buy alcohol or cigarettes.
Presenting a valid form of identity is required to apply for social programs, isn’t it?
Why shouldn’t you have to prove you have the right to vote?
Gerry Reviea
Lewiston