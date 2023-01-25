When my late husband, Bill Hall, wrote a column, he was limited to a certain number of lines. He sometimes spent hours cutting down a column that was too long. He claimed this cutting resulted in a better, more tightly written column. So why is Richard Eggleston allowed to ramble on for an entire half of the front page of the Opinion section every Sunday?
Sharon Taylor
Lewiston
Fiscal insanity in Congress
It’s reasonable to disagree with both Republicans and Democrats on the current fiscal crisis. ...
Rather than just give in to the House Republican anarchy caucus, Democrats should negotiate. Their opening position should be:
l No Social Security, Medicare or Medicaid cuts.
l No congressional pay at all for members or staffs during negotiations.
l Reduce all congressional pay to minimum wage ($7.50 per hour) and require time cards at the entrance to the House and Senate chambers — until the debt is paid off. There will be no travel pay or other perks. They’re supposed to be there working full time for the American people.
l No health or life insurance for members of Congress or their staffs unless paid for by the members out of their reduced congressional pay. They are, except for a few, all independently wealthy.
l Repeal the Trump tax cuts.
l Repeal the Bush tax cuts.
l Sell three of the Navy’s nuclear aircraft carriers at the current market price of $39 billion, the cost of the USS Gerald R. Ford.
l Eliminate all political action committee money, except those under the actual control of each party, one for each party in each chamber of the Congress. That’s four PACs only. Outlaw all others. It will take more than two years for any challenge to get to the Supreme Court.
l No other cuts.
l Produce George Santos’ birth certificate.
See the fiscal situation in October 2024. Let voters decide who should be returned to office.