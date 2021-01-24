Boarded the hate train
Marty Trillhaase, congratulations. Your screed on Wednesday has negated what progress you may have made in the Lewiston Tribune’s effort to build mutual respect with your critics.
The new president has pledged to unify America, yet you and most of the media insists on lumping 70 million-plus citizens into one basket. Hillary Clinton lost after calling us “deplorables.”
Why do you persist? We teach our children to not be a bad loser, but it seems that being a bad winner is even worse.
You have just boarded the hate train that wants to reprogram, fire and cancel the lives of those who voted against your candidate.
Sam A. Bacharach
Dawsonville, Ga.
Violated Newspeak
Referring to editor Marty Trillhaase and the 2020 presidential election, I wrote: “ ... (He) mendaciously declared ‘No election was stolen’ ” (Jan. 13).
This violated the Newspeak standard, to wit: Up is down, war is peace, freedom is slavery. I disregarded the fact that political language is designed to make lies seem truthful and give the appearance of solidity to pure wind.
Our rulers want to keep their advantage. They don’t want the peasantry — we deplorables, the rabble — to get education or money or especially understanding.
So lying is their standard modus operandi — “We’re going to give you what you want and make the other guy pay for it”— while taking much of it for themselves.
Had I offended Adolf Hitler or Joseph Stalin, my reward would have been a bullet to the back of the head. Trillhaase can’t get away with that — yet. Maybe after the inauguration.
What’s that caterwauling? It’s Jim Fisher singing “Fake It to The Limit One More Time,” here to avenge the violation of Newspeak. Fisher scourged me thoroughly (Jan.17).
My plea? Guilty of ignoring Newspeak — I wrote truth.
Fisher and Trillhaase, though, remain lackeys of big media (Oops — did it again).
Bridger Barnett
Clarkston
Fulcher is a traitor
Republican Rep. Russ Fulcher is an embarrassment to the great state of Idaho.
He is a member of former President Donald Trump’s cult and like Trump, Fulcher refuses to acknowledge that President Joe Biden won the office in a “free and fair” election.
Fulcher signed on to the bogus lawsuit led by a Texas attorney general to invalidate Electoral College votes in Michigan, Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.
This was Fulcher’s first act of treason against the U.S.
On Jan. 6, Fulcher joined other GOP members and voted to overturn the constitutionally required certification of electoral votes in Arizona and Pennsylvania.
This was his second act of treason against the U.S.
Who does Fulcher think he is when he votes to throw out the votes of millions of Americans just because his guy didn’t win? Our country is built on our Constitution. We have a democracy and that democracy includes a peaceful transfer of power.
Evidently Fulcher has never read our Constitution. It’s for darn sure he didn’t pay any attention to the oath of office he took when he became a member of Congress.
Let me remind him what it says: “I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies foreign and domestic.”
Fulcher has never defended our Constitution. He has tried again and again to destroy our democracy.
Fulcher is a traitor to our country. Traitors do not get to serve in Congress. I demand his resignation immediately.
Joan Vanhorn
Lewiston